(The Center Square) – North Carolina Democrats, minority party in both chambers of the General Assembly, recently reintroduced legislation to create an independent redistricting commission.
Chances of the legislation getting legs, however, is slim by most all accounts.
House Minority Leader Robert Reives, D-Chatham, along with Democratic Reps. Pricey Harrison of Guilford County, Marcia Morey of Durham County, and Diamond Stanton-Williams of Cabarrus County introduced House Bill 9.
The Fair Maps Act would create an independent redistricting commission tasked with drawing state and federal voting districts every decade following the census in an effort to remove partisanship from the process. The legislation would change state law that dictates the General Assembly has authority.
Because the shift would require a change to the state constitution, HB9 would require the approval of a majority of voters in 2024 if passed by lawmakers. A similar bill introduced in 2021, HB437, never made it out of the Committee on Rules Calendar, and Operations.
“I am proud to once again be a primary sponsor of the Fair Maps Act, House Bill 9,” Reives posted to Twitter. “Voters should have the right to vote on a constitutional amendment to put the powers of redistricting in the hands of an independent commission – not politicians.”
Democrats' 140-year majority reign, since Reconstruction, ended in the 2010 midterm elections. Yet, the redistricting process has been fraught with litigation for decades.
Most recently, in December, the state Supreme Court – then a majority Democrat panel – ruled the state Senate map unconstitutional. A trial court was tasked with crafting new boundaries for 2024, though it upheld revised House districts. The high court now has five Republicans.
The GOP in the General Assembly also clashed with the state Supreme Court on congressional redistricting, which resulted in the pending U.S. Supreme Court case Moore v. Harper.
The Fair Maps Act would amend the state constitution to create a citizens redistricting commission to draw districts based on federal laws regarding population, compactness, and other factors. The commission would be comprised of 15 members, including five Republicans, five Democrats, and five unaffiliated voters.
Members would be appointed by legislative leaders and randomly selected by the North Carolina Human Relations Commission from a total of 60 eligible applications. HB9 would ban lobbyists, major political donors and relatives of legislators from the commission.
The bill would task the commission with holding at least 20 public meetings – half before a draft plan is created, and half afterward; then create a final version for adoption.
Any final approval from the commission would require a vote of at least nine members, with at least three votes each from Republicans, Democrats, and unaffiliated members. A stalemate would result in the commission hiring a special master.
The commission would be housed in the Legislative Services Office, with the authority to enter into contracts, own property, and accept funds, grants and gifts, with some exceptions.
HB9 is backed by Common Cause North Carolina, which challenged the state’s current districts in court, resulting in the December state Supreme Court ruling.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, asked the state Supreme Court on Jan. 20 to correct errors made by “the previous activist court” in the December ruling.
“The people of North Carolina sent a message Election Day,” Moore said. “They clearly rejected the judicial activism of the outgoing majority. I’m committed to fighting for the rule of law and will of the voters.”