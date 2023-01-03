(The Center Square) — Several North Carolina laws took effect with the new year, including restrictions on the governor’s emergency powers, an income tax reduction and criminal justice reforms.
Beginning Jan. 1, language included in the 2021 state budget will amend the Emergency Management Act to require the governor to consult with the Council of State and General Assembly regarding statewide emergencies.
The legislation stems from criticism of Gov. Roy Cooper’s emergency orders during the pandemic that shuttered businesses and restricted personal freedoms with little recourse for lawmakers or other officials.
The new law requires "the consensus, within 48 hours of contact, of a majority of the Council of State prior to the governor exercising a power or authority requiring the concurrence of the Council of State."
"The Governor shall document the contact and response of each Council of State member and shall release the concurrence, nonconcurrence, or no response provided by each member by name and position on the same website in which the executive order is published," the law reads.
The law requires the governor to make the information public before or at the same time as exercising his authority, and deems any nonresponse from council members as a concurrence after 48 hours.
The legislation defines the Council of State as the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of labor, commissioner of insurance, or any interim or acting officer.
The law defines a statewide emergency area as "any emergency area applicable to two-thirds or more of the counties in this State," and limits a state of emergency to 30 days without agreement from the majority of the Council of State. The law allows the governor to extend a state of emergency to 60 days with concurrence from the council, but requires approval from the General Assembly for further extensions.
The law also prohibits the governor from issuing similar declarations of emergency if denied by the council.
Other laws that took effect Jan. 1 include an income tax cut approved by lawmakers in 2021.
The change will reduce the state’s individual income tax rate of 4.99% to 4.75%, with another reduction to 3.99% scheduled for 2026.
Aspects of criminal justice reforms approved in 2021 took effect on Jan. 1 to require improved background checks for law enforcement positions.
The law requires hiring agencies to submit applications and fingerprints of every applicant to the State Bureau of Investigation for a criminal history records check, and tasks the SBI with forwarding the information to the Federal Bureau of Information for a national criminal history record check.
The SBI is also required to provide any criminal history of applicants to the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission.
"The SBI shall enroll each individual whose fingerprints are received under this section in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Next Generation Identification System and Criminal Justice Record of Arrest and Prosecution Background (Rap Back) Service," according to the law.