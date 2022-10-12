(The Center Square) — The electric boat company Forza X1 announced Wednesday it’s moving into an industrial space in Old Fort in anticipation of a new factory slated for McDowell County.
The signed lease agreement is the company’s first step toward relocating from Florida to North Carolina, where Forza X1 secured a development deal with state officials worth $1,367,000 over the next dozen years. Forza X1 is expected to sell their electric boats for about $150,000, according to the company’s Facebook page.
"We are excited to occupy this new space as it will allow us to focus on the prototyping and testing phase of our electric boat development and help us accommodate the growth we anticipate seeing," Forza X1 Executive Chairman Joseph Visconti said. "Forza will begin to relocate its operations from Fort Pierce, Florida to Old Fort, North Carolina in the coming weeks and months and start hiring the staff we will need when our factory is constructed."
The North Carolina Department of Commerce approved a Job Development Investment Grant for Forza in July to construct a new manufacturing plant in Marion. The deal will reimburse the company up to $1.3 million over a dozen years for expenses to build the factory, and is contingent upon a $10.5 million investment in land, buildings and other machinery, infrastructure and equipment by the end of 2025.
Forza promised to create up to 170 jobs at the new manufacturing plant with an annual salary of $51,047, or a little over $10,000 more than the county average.
Gov. Roy Cooper alleged in a July announcement the new payroll will have an $8 million annual impact on the state and local area, while the company is expected to "grow the state’s economy by $479.1 million" over the next dozen years.
"While we are working in Old Fort, the Company will be finalizing plans on its new factory," Visconti said. "We currently intend to build our new facility over time in various phases, starting with an initial 60,000 square foot plant that would have a capacity of up to 600 boats annually. When all phases are completed, we expect the manufacturing facility could be as large as 100,000 square feet with production capabilities for up to 1,000 boats annually. The next step in the process is clearing and grading the site to make it ready for initial construction."
McDowell County will clear the factory construction site using a Golden Leaf grant, though the work has not yet begun, according to a company statement.
"Forza is currently targeting a Q1 2024 date for our factory’s completion," Visconti said. "Until then, our FX1 boats will be constructed at Twin Vee’s facility in Fort Pierce" in Florida.
Policy experts have criticized the Cooper administration’s development deals for Forza and other companies as unnecessary.
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for the John Locke Foundation, described Forza’s deal as "a textbook example of state government using its targeted incentives policies to pick economic winners and losers" when the state grant was announced over the summer.
"If the Forza X1 project is an economically viable option, it shouldn’t need incentives to move forward," he said at the time. "If this incentive made the difference between the project moving to McDowell County or to some other state, that doesn’t bode well for the future of keeping the project once the taxpayer-supported giveaway dries up."