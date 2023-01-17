(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Tuesday dealt a blow to students seeking refunds from the UNC System connected to government shutdowns that canceled in-person classes during the pandemic.
A three-judge appeals court panel issued a ruling against five students and a parent who sued in 2020, saying the contract was breached when failing to provide in-person classes. Tuition and mandatory fees students and their families paid for the spring term.
Attorneys for the students, arguing unjust enrichment for the UNC System, wanted the court to award partial refunds.
The ruling Tuesday upholds a decision by Superior Court Judge Edwin Wilson in June 2021 that dismissed the case, Dieckhaus v. Board of Governors of UNC.
Chief Judge Donna Stroud cited immunity clauses in the unanimous decision to grant the defendants’ motion to dismiss.
“The Amended Complaint included both contract and unjust enrichment claims,” she wrote. “Because sovereign immunity bars the unjust enrichment claims and because statutory immunity bars both the unjust enrichment and contract claims, we affirm the trial court’s order dismissing all claims.”
The case is similar to another that resulted in a different outcome in the same court.
The appeals court previously ruled in October that students at UNC Chapel Hill and N.C. State could move forward with breach-of-contract claims against the schools.
“(T)he trial court properly denied Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss the contract claims on sovereign immunity grounds because Plaintiffs adequately pled a valid implied-in-fact contract and such a contract can waive sovereign immunity,” Stroud wrote at the time in Lannan V. Board of Governors of UNC.
The North Carolina Supreme Court later blocked the Lannan case from proceeding after attorneys for the UNC System highlighted the potential financial impact of the decision.
“The panel decision exposes the University to massive liability in this case from claims by tens of thousands of students who seek repayment of fees of almost $1,000.00 each,” university attorneys wrote. “And the decision opens up the University to future lawsuits from its students over any change to any aspect of student life, even if those changes were necessary in the interest of public safety.”
University attorneys also argued the case’s potential legal precedent could be problematic.
“Equally concerning is the fact that under the decision by the Court of Appeals, any person who pays a fee to a State agency will be able to plead breach of implied contract and proceed to discovery and possibly trial without any regard for sovereign immunity,” they wrote.
Sovereign immunity is a judicial principle that prevents residents from suing the government without permission, though the North Carolina Tort Claims Act waives the protections if the injured person can prove a state employee, acting within their official capacity, negligently caused their injuries.
The statutory immunity cited by Stroud in Tuesday’s ruling stems from a state law approved by the General Assembly in June 2020 that specifically protected universities from COVID-19 related claims.
The 17-campus UNC System includes 16 public universities, and the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics.