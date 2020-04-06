(The Center Square) – Updated COVID-19 projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations paint an improved picture for North Carolina.
IHME, an independent health population research center at the University of Washington Medicine, now forecasts North Carolina will reach a peak of 30 daily COVID-19 deaths on April 15.
Early last week, the IHME model showed North Carolina would reach a high of 80 COVID-19 deaths a day on April 23. It now forecasts fewer COVID-19 deaths in the state by Aug. 4 – 496 rather than 2,537. IHME released updated projections Sunday.
The new projections show North Carolina will reach a hospital-resource-use peak on April 13 rather than April 23. On April 13, the model suggests North Carolina will not have a shortage of hospital beds or intensive care unit beds. Last week, the model suggested shortages of each.
As of Monday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,870 COVID-19 cases in the state – including 33 deaths – and 270 current hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 9,689 deaths in the U.S., with more than 389,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.