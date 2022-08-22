(The Center Square) — Hundreds of North Carolina businesses received more than $287 million in grants through the federal Shuttered Venue Operators program that concluded in July.
The grants were aimed at entertainment businesses, such as theaters, museums and live venues, that were forced to close down due to government mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, North Carolina businesses took in more than $287 million through 330 initial grants and 252 supplemental grants, though some businesses received a lot more than others.
Two businesses in the Tar Heel State received the maximum $10 million grant: Greensboro's Coliseum Complex and BCMF, LLC in Charlotte, which runs the Barefoot Country Music Festival in New Jersey.
Other large grants included $9.8 million for the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, $9.6 million for Southeast Cinema Entertainment, Inc. in Hilton Head, $9.5 million for the High Point live venue operator Premier Productions, Inc., $8.8 million for talent representative AAE Holdings, Inc. in Durham, $8.2 million for the Charlotte Foundation, and $7.1 million for Charlotte theater operator Southern States Ventures.
A total of 70 North Carolina businesses received grants of at least $1 million.
In some cases, multiple grants were sent to seemingly affiliated companies at the same address.
Premier Productions' $9.5 million grant, for example, was sent to the same address as a $2.2 million grant for Premier Festivals, LLC — 707 Westchester Drive, Suite 202 in High Point. Another $7.5 million grant went to Premier Christian Cruises, Inc. at 707 Westchester Drive, Suite 201.
A total of $14.57 billion in grants were awarded to businesses in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and three U.S. territories. The total includes 13,011 grants out of 17,637 applicants for the $11.3 billion initial phase of the program, as well as another 9,800 grants totaling $3.27 awarded in a supplemental phase, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The initial phase included 4,824 live venue operators, 3,396 live performing arts organizations, 1,404 talent representatives, 1,621 movie theater operators, 815 museums, and 951 theatrical producers.
The supplemental phase included 3,698 live venues, 2,667 live performing arts organizations, 1,069 talent representatives, 1,235 movie theater operators, 339 museums, and 792 theatrical producers.
California companies collected the most awards at $2.4 billion for a total of 3,592 grants, followed by about $2.1 billion for New York for 2,677 grants, $1.1 billion for Texas for 1,264 grants, and $906 million for Florida for 1,247 grants.
Twenty nine states received at least nine figures.