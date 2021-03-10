(The Center Square) – House Republicans filed a bill Wednesday seeking to limit the North Carolina governor's power to shut down the economy during an emergency.
House Bill 264 would require another level of oversight from the Council of State, a panel of state leaders, when the governor issues an emergency order.
"This is about saying that one person should not have the ability to shut down businesses, schools and commerce in our state," Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, said Wednesday during a news conference to introduce the bill. "That we have other statewide elected officials and that they should be consulted on orders of such magnitude."
Republicans have pushed back against Gov. Roy Cooper's executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic that closed businesses, mandated masks and set curfews. The General Assembly has passed a series of bills to reopen bars, bowling alleys, gyms and lift other restrictions imposed under the governor's orders.
“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue," said Rep. John Bell, R-Wayne. "We can all agree that COVID-19 has required emergency action. However, the current law granting these emergency powers was simply not written with today’s challenges in mind. Our bill will clarify the law to encourage greater bipartisan consensus and ensure stronger oversight and accountability.”
Cooper also has faced legal challenges over the restrictions. Churches and businesses have filed lawsuits aimed at rolling back the restrictions. Cooper's Republican opponent in last November's gubernatorial election, former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, unsuccessfully sued the governor last year for issuing public health orders without concurrence from the Council of State.
Forest claimed Cooper violated the Emergency Management Act because he didn't seek approval from the Council of State when he modified restrictions. Forest and the group of House Republicans claimed Cooper sought approval from the council when initially issuing the orders but strayed after opposition from some members.
The governor and lieutenant governor are two of the 10 state officials who make up the Council of State. The board also includes the secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, state auditor, commissioner of labor, commissioner of agriculture, insurance commissioner and superintendent of public instruction.
"It was only when the Council of State pushed back and asked questions," Hall said. "They didn't say they were going to vote no, but just simply said, 'I need some time to think about this. I need some more information.' Then he switched legal arguments at that point.' "
The measure introduced by Hill, Bell and Reps. Tim Moffitt, R-Henderson, and Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort, would clarify when the governor must seek concurrence from the council. It would allow the governor to issue a statewide emergency order for up to seven days before requiring the council's approval.
"That way, the governor can act quickly in an emergency," Hill said.
The measure also would require the Council of State to review the order every 30 days.
The bill would have to be approved in both chambers before being sent to the governor for final approval. Cooper has vetoed all of the bills passed by the General Assembly that were aimed at overriding his COVID-19 executive orders.