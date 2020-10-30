(The Center Square) – Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issued a citywide curfew Friday ahead of planned protests in North Carolina's capital city over the shooting death of a Black man in Philadelphia.
The curfew goes into effect at 10 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m. Saturday, but North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has warned of potential demonstrations through next week.
Moore is calling on Baldwin and Gov. Roy Cooper to take necessary steps to curtail violence and property damage. The House leader, in a letter sent Friday to Baldwin and Cooper, said he received word from General Assembly police of planned protests Friday night and next week with potential safety risks in downtown Raleigh.
"The people of North Carolina's capital city are in dire need of swift measures by your administrations, providing confidence that their livelihoods will be protected in the days ahead," Moore wrote.
North Carolina General Assembly Police Chief Martin Brock was not available for comment Friday.
Police officers have been going door to door in downtown Raleigh issuing warnings and encouraging people to take security measures, WRAL-TV reported. Downtown business owners started boarding up property Friday, WTVD-TV reported.
Demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a Minneapolis Police officer led to nationwide protests in late May. Protests in Raleigh grew violent at times, leading to vandalism and looting of businesses downtown and near the North Carolina Capitol building.
In addition to the social injustice protests, Brookings Institution policy analysts said there is an increased risk of violence after Tuesday's election.
"Unclear or contested election results could fuel a range of agitators, on both the left and the right, and perpetuate the cycle of reciprocal radicalization where each side sees the other as an existential threat and mobilizes accordingly," Brookings wrote.
According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), right-wing militia activity has been triggered by recent social justice protests and COVID-19 restrictions. North Carolina, however, has moderate risks of increased militia activity after the election, according to ACLED's recent report.
"Elected leaders must not only send a strong message that protests remain peaceful," Moore wrote. "Our citizens depend on you to issue a powerful response that equips public safety officers, implements curfews, and takes all necessary steps to control yet another potential riot in the City of Raleigh."
Cooper and Baldwin's offices did not respond to requests for comment Friday.