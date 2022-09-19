(The Center Square) — An obstacle to expanding Medicaid in North Carolina appears to be disappearing as the state’s association of hospitals is altering its stance on operating regulations.
When the General Assembly returns to Raleigh on Tuesday, they will have an opportunity to review a new proposal by the North Carolina Healthcare Association. It includes reforming certificate-of-need regulations, an area Republican legislators and Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper wanted changed.
Earlier this month, hundreds of health care workers at University of North Carolina Health, the state’s largest health care system, sent a letter to A. Wesley Burks, the chief executive officer and dean of the UNC School of Medicine, asking him to pull out of the NCHA.
"In an effort to get stalled negotiations moving, and in response to Senator (Phil) Berger’s and Governor Cooper’s requirement that Medicaid expansion be coupled with certificate of need reform, our board of trustees has made the difficult decision to propose certificate of need (CON) law reforms," NCHA Board Chair Roxie Wells, president of Cape Fear Valley Health Hoke Hospital, said in a statement. "CON law changes could threaten the survival of community hospitals if they are not implemented carefully. We are putting a lot of trust in legislative leaders to do this correctly. If this policy damages access to local healthcare services, we hope that government leaders will find the resources to preserve crucial healthcare services and facilities, including safety-net services that North Carolinians rely on."
The NCHA proposal calls for health systems and hospitals to fund a majority of the state’s share of expenses for expanding Medicaid. It would cover approximately 600,000 people at an estimated cost of $550 million per year. However, the NCHA also noted health care organizations could possibly lose $700 million from modifying CON laws on ambulatory surgery centers. The proposal also calls for legislators to repeal CON laws for psychiatric inpatient beds and chemical dependency beds.
The Senate passed House Bill 149, called "Expanding Access to Healthcare," but it’s being held up in negotiations between the House and Senate on Medicaid expansion.
North Carolina could receive up to $1.8 billion in federal funds for the additional Medicaid patients. The NCHA’s proposed "Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HAPS)" won’t require any state funding and provide the North Carolina General Fund up to $60 million as long as the federal government continues to provide its share of the funding.
"It’s time for elected leaders to get a compromise bill done to expand Medicaid and pass HASP," NCHA president and chief executive officer Steve Lawler said in a statement. "Each day the General Assembly waits is a day that harms 600,000 North Carolinians. We hope that any legislation crafted will be done in a thoughtful way that protects healthcare facilities that take care of people and improve community health. We are fortunate to have world-renowned healthcare in North Carolina and hope that elected leaders agree that we want that to continue."