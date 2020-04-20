(The Center Square) – A group of homeowners filed for a temporary injunction against a North Carolina county Monday arguing the entry restrictions in the area because of COVID-19 violate their constitutional rights.
The six property owners who live in other states but own homes in Dare County have been barred from entering the county under the guidelines of its emergency declaration.
Dare County declared a state of emergency March 16 that limited social gathering to help stop the spread of COVID-19. On March 20, the County Board of Commissioners amended the declaration and prohibited nonresident owners and visitors from entering the county. County officials later added check points that required government-issued identification or special permits for access to the area.
Residents from nearby Currituck, Hyde and Tyrrell counties can obtain permits to work in the area.
An attorney for the property owners said the declaration violates the Privileges and Immunities Clause, which gives Americans the “right to travel, to engage in a common calling or occupation, and to obtain medical treatment” guaranteed to them under the U.S. Constitution.
Attorney Chuck Kitchen filed a lawsuit April 7 asking a federal judge to rule the county's order unconstitutional and void. He followed up by filing a preliminary injunction Monday demanding the county lift the restrictions.
Dare County spokeswoman Dorothy Hester was unaware of Monday's filing, but she did acknowledge the county was served the lawsuit April 9. The county attorney is reviewing the case and plans to respond before the three-week deadline, Hester said.
In the meantime, county officials have upheld the restrictions through April 29. Dare County Commission Chairman Bob Woodard said Friday the board has started discussing plans to gradually lift restrictions.
“Local officials have begun those discussions regarding the timeline for re-entry into the county, “ Woodward said in a video message to constituents Friday. “When implemented, it is most likely that a staged entry process will be implemented in order to allow nonresident property owners entry before allowing entry to visitors.”
By filing a preliminary injunction, the plaintiffs in the case claim the emergency declaration has caused them harm.
“The deprivation of a constitutional right is irreparable harm,” Kitchen said.
If the judge sides with Kitchen, the court can revoke the emergency declaration and remove the check points.
The plaintiffs in the case live in Maryland, Virginia and South Carolina.
Todd Edgar and Babette Edgar, Paul Michael Jr. and Sheryl Michael, and E. Thompson Brown all own second homes in the Dare County area.
Brown and plaintiff John P. Bailey own rental properties in Dare.
Kitchen also argues the declaration discriminates against North Carolina residents who are not permanent residents of Dare, Currituck, Hyde and Tyrrell counties and is an overreach of the county’s authority.
The attorney said Dare County officials failed to adopt an ordinance, required by law before implementing emergency restrictions.