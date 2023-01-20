(The Center Square) – Appeals by BlueCross BlueShield and United Medical Resources have been rejected, keeping North Carolina’s state health plan on course for a change to Aetna in 2025.
Letters were sent to the companies and the announcement was made Friday morning by state Treasurer Dale Folwell.
Signed by Sam Watts, the interim executive administrator of the North Carolina State Health Plan, the 11-page letter says the appeal position is “without merit and am therefore denying your requests.”
“Responding to an RFP is completely voluntary,” Watts said in a release through Folwell’s office. "Arguing that if the questions were asked in a different way or graded differently the outcome would have been different is not how procurement works."
Folwell said there were efforts to “confuse our members by falsely advertising information regarding plan benefits.”
“It is disappointing and unfortunate,” Folwell said in the release, “that others have used this as an opportunity to attack our integrity and carry out malicious accusations against the Board of Trustees and the professional staff of the State Health Plan. The money and time would have been better spent improving their systems.”
The release points out Aetna employs twice as many North Carolinians as BlueCross and provides similar services for Durham County’s two largest employers – the city, and Duke University.
Folwell has said the change is expected to save North Carolina taxpayers about $140 million.
The State Health Plan provides health care coverage to nearly 720,000 teachers, state employees, retirees, current and former lawmakers, state university and community college personnel and their dependents. The third-party administrative services contract was awarded – in an unanimous decision, Folwell has said – by the State Health Plan Board of Trustees, which oversees $17.5 billion in health care spending over five years.