(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 8,738 votes through Monday, with a little over half from Democrats.
Of the total votes cast, 4,667 were submitted by registered Democrats, 2,691 by unaffiliated voters, 1,357 by registered Republicans, 20 by Libertarian voters, and three from Green Party supporters.
Those figures equate to 53.41% from Democrats, 30.8% from unaffiliated voters, 15.53% from Republican voters, and less than 1% from the two smaller parties.
The 8,738 accepted ballots so far comes from a total of 11,146 requested ballots, of which 50% were from Democrats, 37% unaffiliated, and about 13% from Republicans.
Women account for 55% of requested ballots, compared to 38% from men and 7% unknown.
About 52% of ballots accepted so far are from women, from which 58% are registered Democrats, 27% unaffiliated, and 14% registered Republicans. Of the 42% of accepted ballots from men, 48% are from Democrats, 34% from unaffiliated, and 18% from Republicans.
Dr. Michael Bitzer, politics professor at Catawba College, broke down the North Carolina State Board of Elections data in a series of Twitter posts Tuesday.
His analysis shows returned and accepted North Carolina absentee by mail ballots through Tuesday came from a wide range of ages, though the biggest percentage, 44%, came from the Boomer generation.
Boomers also had the highest percentage of ballots cast from Democrats at 55%, compared to 28% of unaffiliated and 17% of Republican Boomer votes cast so far.
The Greatest/Silent generation contributed the next most accepted absentee votes at 24%, of which 54% came from Democrats, 24% from unaffiliated, and 22% from Republicans.
Millennial and Generation X voters each contributed 13% of the accepted absentee votes with similar percentages by party. About 53% of Millennial absentee votes came from Democrats, 40% from unaffiliated, and 7% from Republicans, while 51% of the Generation X votes came from Democrats, 37% from unaffiliated and 11% from Republicans.
Generation Z absentee votes included the highest percentage from unaffiliated voters at 44%, while 49% of absentee votes cast from that generation were from Democrats and 7% from Republicans.
Bitzer’s analysis shows 45% of the absentee voters who cast ballots so far voted absentee via one-stop in 2018 and absentee by mail in 2020, while 32% voted absentee by mail in both years. About 12% voted on Election Day in 2018 and absentee by mail in 2020.
Only 7% voted absentee one-stop in both 2018 and 2020.
During the same point in the run up to the 2020 election – 43 days out from Election Day — a total of 164,764 voters had cast ballots by mail, or more than 18 times the total on Tuesday.