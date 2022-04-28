(The Center Square) — An anti-school choice group ranked North Carolina 46th nationally for education, based on the availability of educational opportunities outside of the traditional public school system.
The Network for Public Education, a New York City-based advocacy group focused on limiting school choice options for parents, gave North Carolina an F-grade in a report issued this month titled "Public Schooling in America, Measuring Each State's Commitment to Democratically Governed Schools."
The report ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the number and availability of school choice programs, with those offering the most options ranked last, and those with the least ranked first.
"While using the rhetoric of parental freedom, the school choice movement has always been no more than a façade for a radical right-wing movement to privatize public education," the report alleges. "The ultimate goal of Libertarians and the radical right is the 'back to the future' dream of American schooling before Horace Mann."
Researchers analyzed "a state's resistance to the privatization of public education through school choice" based on five criteria: expansion of school choice options; educational quality; student rights and protections; accountability and transparency; and safeguards for taxpayer dollars.
Researchers gave each state 100 points, then subtracted points based on the availability of charter schools and school voucher programs.
"Two states received an overall grade of A+: Nebraska and North Dakota. Nebraska and North Dakota have neither voucher programs nor charter school laws. One state, Vermont, achieved a grade of A-," according to the report.
Fifteen states achieved a grade in the B or C range, seven fewer than in 2018. The number of states receiving a D doubled from six to twelve. The number of states with failing scores of F (scores below 60) increased from 17 to 21.
North Carolina lost points for its Opportunity Scholarship Program, large public charter school network, and Educational Savings Account program, which provides state funds for families to educate disabled students outside of the public school system.
Lawmakers improved the ESA program in November and the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority is now "experiencing an unprecedented number of calls and emails about the ESA+ program," according to its website.
North Carolina's score in the Network for Public Education report is 32 out of 100, with the state earning 16 out of 50 for its "voucher score" and 16 out of 50 for its "charter score."
North Carolina is one of only nine states that provide ESA programs for families, along with Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
Terry Stoops, director of the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation, applauded the state's ranking in the anti-school choice report, and promised to work with parents in other states to expand educational options.
"I hope this report is a wakeup call to families in Nebraska and North Dakota, the two states that received top marks due to their lack of parental choice options," he told The Carolina Journal. "North Carolina's school choice community is here to help. I invite parent advocates and lawmakers from those school-choice deserts to learn how they can turn that scarlet 'A' grade into a solid 'F.'
"I will not rest until Network for Public Education ranks North Carolina 51st in its privatization ranking," Stoops said. "It will not be easy for North Carolina to overtake school choice powerhouses like Florida and Arizona, but I think we're up to the task."