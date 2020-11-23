(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday that adds new restrictions to North Carolina's mask wearing requirement.
Cooper's new order requires North Carolinians to wear a face covering indoors when nonhousehold members are present regardless of physical distance. Those who violate the order could face a Class 2 misdemeanor and a fine up to $1,000. The mandate applies to residents while in their own homes, Cooper said.
"That means wearing a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit," Cooper said. "It means a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, at school."
Ten counties were identified Monday as having critical levels of community spread, bringing the total number to 20. Another 42 counties have substantial community spread.
"Our numbers are too high. Hospitals and health care workers are strained, and more counties are moving into the orange and red zones," Cooper said. "We've taken strong steps to prevent the spread of this virus, and today we'll do more.
The statewide mask mandate has been in effect since June. Face coverings were required indoors only if people were within 6 feet of each other under previous executive orders.
Monday's order will take effect Wednesday and last through Dec. 11. It now requires people to wear masks when they are exercising in gyms and other indoor fitness centers. Masks also must be worn in restaurants when diners are not "actively" eating or drinking. Retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space must have an employee at the entrance to help enforce the mask mandate.
There is an exception for professional or college athletes who practice or play under sports leagues' supervisor. Masks for those athletes are encouraged but not required.
Children under 5 years old also are exempted from the requirement. The order allows people to remove masks if they get overheated.
Health officials have reported an increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past week. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday a total of 339,194 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state since March, with 2,419 new cases reported Monday. There are currently 1,601 people hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms.
"I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today: we are in danger," Cooper said. "This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many."