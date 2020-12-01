(The Center Square) – North Carolina Senate Republicans have elected a woman as majority leader for the first time since the position was created in 1977.
The Senate Republican Caucus unanimously elected Sen. Kathy Harrington, R-Gaston, as the next majority leader. Harrington replaces Sen. Harry Brown, R-Onslow, who has held the post since 2011 and is retiring.
"It's such an honor to have earned the faith and trust of my colleagues for this leadership position," Harrington said Monday in a statement. "North Carolina has been well-served by the past decade of low taxes, responsible spending, and investments in education, and I'm excited to work with my colleagues to continue that agenda."
Harrington, who was elected to the state Senate in 2010, served as as a co-chairperson of the Senate Appropriations Committee during the last biennium.
"Sen. Harrington is a powerful voice in the caucus and works tirelessly behind the scenes," said Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, who was reelected leader. "You may not read about her very often in the paper, but she's a force in the Senate. I'm excited about her election and I know she'll do a wonderful job."
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, was reelected as deputy president pro tempore; Sens. Tom McInnis, R-Richmond, and Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, were elected as Senate whips; Sen. Brent Jackson, R-Sampson, was elected caucus finance chair; and Sen. Carl Ford, R-Rowan, was elected joint caucus leader.
The North Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus elected its leaders last week. Sen. Dan Blue, D-Wake, was unanimously reelected for his fourth term as Senate Democratic Leader.
"I also congratulate my personal friend, Sen. Dan Blue, on his reelection to Senate Minority Leader," Berger said. "Despite years of political battles we enjoy a warm personal relationship, and I deeply value that."