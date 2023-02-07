(The Center Square) – North Carolina Democrats unveiled a competing “Parents’ and Students’ Bill of Rights” on Tuesday to counter Republican legislation designed to protect children and parents in education.
Democrats from both chambers of the General Assembly held a press conference Tuesday morning to introduce Senate Bill 74 and an identical House Bill 58.
Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, invoked school shootings to allege a Republican-backed Parents Bill of Rights currently moving through the Senate doesn’t do enough to address school funding, or student mental health and safety.
“We all agree that parents should be involved in their students’ education,” he said. He went on to say that “instead of respecting and empowering parents," the GOP bill "seeks to turn parents and teachers against each other.”
Garrett, a primary sponsor of SB74, described Democrats’ proposal as a “thoughtful alternative” to Senate Bill 49 that addresses issues he believes parents are most concerned about: “gun violence in schools,” “underfunding schools,” and student “safetyness, happiness and well-being.”
SB74 outlines 10 rights for parents and 14 for students that would become effective in the 2023-24 school year, if approved by lawmakers. Parent rights in the bill include access to education records already authorized by federal law, to make health care decisions for students permitted by state statute, access to academic performance data, and “to receive timely notification of information related to his or her child’s health, well-being, and education.”
Other parent rights in SB74 call for “a fully resourced classroom with the tools and technology to deliver curriculum requirements as required by the North Carolina Constitution” and “to know of threats to his or her child’s safety, whether to the child individually or to the school or local school administrative unit as a whole.”
For students, the bill lists the right to “a learning environment in which discrimination in all forms is not tolerated,” as well as “a feeling of safety and comfort at school” with “sufficient protections and resources for the public school and school unit, including physical and mental protections for students and staff.”
SB74 further outlines student rights involving access to extracurricular activities, due process for discipline, freedom from searches, “gang violence prevention, peer-based mediation, and substance abuse programs,” and “the opportunity to organize, themselves and be represented by their peers in important school decision-making processes,” among others.
Many of the provisions address criticisms of SB49, which Republicans reintroduced last week. A similar bill was approved by the Senate in June 2022 on a party-line vote, but did not receive a vote in the House. Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, told the media at the time he did not believe the lower chamber had enough votes to override a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Republicans now have a supermajority in the Senate and are within one vote of the same in the House, though Democrats told reporters on Tuesday all members are united in opposition to SB49.
Republicans’ Parents’ Bill of Rights would guarantee parents access to a variety of education records and materials, while prohibiting schools from creating, sharing or storing biometric data, blood, DNA, and video or voice recordings without written parental consent.
The bill also requires schools to create a process for resolving parental complaints, and subjects state employees to disciplinary action if they attempt to encourage or coerce a child to withhold information from a parent.
A section on age-appropriate lessons for young students was among the most contentious last session, drawing allegations it discriminates against LGBTQ students and makes schools less safe.
SB49 reads, in part, “Instruction on gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality shall not be included in the curriculum provided in grades kindergarten through fourth grade, regardless of whether the information is provided by school personnel or third parties.”
SB49 passed the Senate committees on Education, Health Care, and Rules and Operations, and is expected to move before the full chamber. SB74 was referred to the Rules and Operations committee, while HB58 is in the same committee on the House side.