(The Center Square) – North Carolina Republicans submitted their final brief in a redistricting case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could change how states craft congressional maps.
The brief filed on Friday offers a preview of oral arguments scheduled for Dec. 7 in the case Moore v. Harper, which centers on whether state courts can override lawmakers in the redistricting process.
“The text of the Elections Clause provides the answer: it assigns state legislatures the federal function of regulating congressional elections,” the brief read.
Attorneys for North Carolina’s Republican lawmakers argue “because this directive is supreme over state law, the States may not limit the legislature’s discretion.”
Moore v. Harper has attracted numerous legal briefs from a wide array of interested parties across the county, many citing concerns about an “Independent State Legislature” doctrine critics believe could strip state courts of the authority to override state legislators in redistricting and other important decisions, such as election outcomes.
North Carolina Republicans are asking the Supreme Court to reverse the state Supreme Court’s decision to nullify congressional election maps crafted by the General Assembly. A trial court replaced the maps with ones crafted by “special masters” for the 2022 election, and Republicans contend the move violates the U.S. Constitution’s Election Clause, which gives state legislatures authority over the “times, places, and manner” of federal elections.
“The Constitution compels the ‘Legislature’ of each State to prescribe ‘the Times, Places and Manner of Holding Elections for Senators and Representatives,” according to the brief filed Friday. “A State cannot impose substantive limits on the exercise of this federal function any more than Congress can reallocate executive power to itself.”
“When a court invalidates a legislature’s federal election regulations on state-constitutional grounds, it does something other than ‘say what the law is,’” the brief read. “It circumscribes the power assigned by the Elections Clause to state legislatures on the basis of inapplicable law. That circumscription violates the Elections Clause and is void under the Supremacy Clause.”
The brief offers justices several options to consider, from ruling on more narrow legal grounds to simply finding “that the Elections Clause does not allow state courts to draw their own maps.”
“Our theory in the case is a simple one: while state law governs the process by which state legislatures exercise the power assigned them by the Elections Clause, only federal law can limit the substance of the election regulations they pass,” the document read. “That is a distinction grounded in text, history and precedent.”
Several Democratic lawmakers filed briefs with the Supreme Court in late October that attempted to tie the case to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, while others pointed to the potential impact the ruling could have on redistricting work in the future.
"This case swarms with amicus briefs supporting Petitioners that elide a salient fact: the doctrine they encourage this Court to adopt – the 'independent state legislature' theory – is one of the fringe legal theories deployed in a failed legal plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election," U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., argue in a joint brief. "Many of Petitioners' amici actually attempted to undermine the 2020 election by relying on this theory."
A brief from former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger claimed a ruling in favor of North Carolina Republicans “would upset this Court’s longstanding precedent upholding States’ checks and balances on the exercise of legislative power for congressional redistricting – through popular referenda, gubernatorial vetoes, and independent redistricting commissions.”
Another North Carolina case, Harper v. Hall, is pending in the state Supreme Court.