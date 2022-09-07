(The Center Square) — A new generic poll shows tight races for state and federal offices in North Carolina with roughly two months to go until Election Day, though many voters remain undecided.
A poll of 786 self-identified registered voters conducted by High Point University’s Survey Research Center in late August shows Democrat and Republican congressional candidates tied at 43% support, with 12% undecided.
Support for generic candidates for the North Carolina House stood at 41% for the Republican candidate and 43% for the Democrat candidate.
It was a nearly identical split for the state Senate, with 41% for the Republican candidate and 44% for the Democrat candidate.
"This poll overall probably was not good news for any particular political party," Survey Research Center Director Martin Kifer told WNCN.
The poll did not include a question for a generic U.S. Senate race, instead relying on favorability ratings for the two candidates from all 1,002 adults surveyed.
Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is taking on former North Carolina Chief Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley to replace outgoing Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. A quarter of those surveyed viewed Budd favorably, compared to 39% who find him unfavorable. Beasley’s favorability rating was 28%, while her unfavorability was at 31%.
More than a third of those surveyed, however, were unsure, with 37% unfamiliar with Budd and 40% with Beasley.
Kifer told the news site the high percentage of undecided voters in the U.S. Senate race could pose problems for both candidates as advertising increases in the run up to November 8.
"Late in the race that’s almost universally uniformly negative, those are the kinds of things we’re going to be seeing," he said. "So that affects the image of these candidates, when we’re not getting good or positive information about either of them."
The poll results come as North Carolina registrations have trended toward unaffiliated and Republicans voters in recent years.
So far in 2022, Republicans have gained a total of 28,657 registrations, compared to a loss of 6,218 registrations for Democrats. A total of 130,927 voters registered unaffiliated in 2022, 1,643 registered as libertarians, and 43 have registered as Green Party voters.
"At that rate of change, Republicans will overtake Democrats in voter registrations around January of 2028," Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at The John Locke Foundation, posted to Twitter on Tuesday. "But biennial list maintenance in 2023 and 2025 could alter the date when Republicans overtake Democrats."
For the week ending Sept. 3, Democrats gained 452 registered voters and Republicans gained 866, while 4,362 registered unaffiliated, 74 registered as Libertarians, and 16 registered with the Green Party.
Totals currently stand at 2.4 million registered Democrats, 2.2 million Republicans, 2.5 million unaffiliated voters, 49,547 Libertarians, and 43 Green Party voters registered in North Carolina.