(The Center Square) – The North Carolina General Assembly approved new legislative maps for the next decade Thursday.
The Republican-led Legislature voted along party lines to pass new district maps for state Senate, state House and congressional seats.
The House map received final approval, 25-21, in the Senate on Thursday without debate. The House approved the Senate's map, 65-49, without debate.
Democrats in the House did voice their opposition to the congressional map. Many had an issue with how urban counties such as Wake, Mecklenburg and Guilford were split. They also said they were left out of the drawing process. The House approved the congressional map, 65-49.
"When I look at these congressional maps, when I look at the House maps, all of them, all of them reek of just – they stink because there's something wrong with them," Rep. Kandie Smith, D-Pitt, said.
The Legislature must reconstruct district maps every 10 years, corresponding with the release of U.S. census data. The 2020 census showed the state's population grew by more than 888,000 residents. Lawmakers had to add a congressional district because of the population growth.
The state has faced a string of lawsuits, causing district maps to be redrawn in 2016 for racial gerrymandering and in 2019 for partisan gerrymandering. Some Democrats argued the state might end up redrawing the new maps within the next decade. Voting advocates already have filed a lawsuit opposing the maps because map drawers did not consider racial data.
House Minority Leader Robert Reives, D-Durham, filed an amendment to split 14 districts instead of 24. He said it also kept communities of interest together. It was rejected by the House on Thursday.
Duke University and Princeton University have deemed the maps unfair and said they reflect an advantage for Republicans. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave the congressional map an F grade for fairness. It predicts the map would give Republicans 10 of the 14 seats, or a "significant Republican advantage." According to state election data, 35.7% of North Carolina voters are registered as Democrats, 34.2% are unaffiliated, and 31% are Republicans.
"I would say out of the three maps, what you have seen from outside analysis is the congressional map seems to be the worse at doing the things that people are concerned about," Reives said.
House Redistricting Chair Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, said the map-drawing process was transparent because it was done during public meetings on camera, which never was the process for decades when the Legislature was led by Democrats. Smith said the maps were not completed in the meeting rooms, and Democrats did not have enough time to give input.
"Transparency of having a camera in a room that you're not doing the work in, and you're doing that work in another room. And then you come to this room and say, 'Oh, here it is,' " Smith said. "That's not good."
Hall said he has avoided looking at the analyses of the maps and pointed out the maps were constructed without political or electoral data.
"So, I have no idea what their outcome is going to be," Hall said.