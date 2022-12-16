(The Center Square) — A former Spring Lake finance director who embezzled more than $500,000 was sentenced to four years in prison this week, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle sentenced Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, to two consecutive 24-month sentences on Wednesday for embezzling $567,070 from Spring Lake while serving as finance director and account technician between 2016 and 2021, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced.
The sentence followed Tucker's guilty plea in September to one count of Embezzlement from a Local Government Receiving Federal Funds, and one count of Aggravated Identity Theft.
"Public corruption at any level is a crime that affects all of us and undermines our public institutions," said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. "This defendant abused her position of trust by using public funds intended for her local community to pay her own personal expenses. Our office will continue to partner with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute allegations of public corruption."
Tucker wrote checks from the town's bank accounts for personal use by forging signatures of other town officials, including the mayor and town manager. She wrote the checks to herself to cover personal expenses and deposited them in back accounts she controlled.
North Carolina's Local Government Commission took over Spring Lake's finances in October 2021 after state audits documented gross mismanagement in 2016 and 2020. State Auditor Beth Wood uncovered more than $500,000 in misappropriated funds and dozens of missing town vehicles in the most recent audit in March.
The audit showed Tucker kept the transactions out of the town's official books, and they went uncovered for years because of a lack of oversight. Wood documented 27 checks for more than $151,000 Tucker wrote to herself and 13 checks totaling more than $113,000 to Heritage Place Senior Living to cover rent for her husband.
As the government investigated Tucker, a consultant Spring Lake hired to audit the town's finances for 2019 and 2020 also highlighted the financial irregularities and Tucker was fired in March 2021.
Spring Lake remains under the financial control of the Local Government Commission, which objected in October to a 3-2 vote by Spring Lake Board of Aldermen to hire Justine Jones as town manager to get things back on track.
Jones was fired as town manager for Kenly in August after the town's entire police force and two clerks resigned in protest the month prior due to an allegedly hostile work environment.
Before Kenly, Jones was embroiled in litigation and controversy in Richland County, South Carolina over allegations of gender and racial discrimination after she was terminated, a case that cost taxpayers $175,000 to settle out of court.
"Our primary goal is to save Spring Lake from drowning and return the town to financial health and operational stability," Treasurer Dale Folwell said in October. "New and unsettling information has come to light about the past employment history of the individual who was offered the job.
"That information does not generate confidence that she is the right fit at this time to lead Spring Lake."