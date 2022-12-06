(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell provided an update on the state's pension systems during a monthly Ask Me Anything call with reporters on Tuesday.
Membership in the North Carolina Retirement Systems has grown to more than 1 million, including more than 353,000 beneficiaries and 647,000 active and former public employees not yet eligible for payouts, Folwell said.
That equates to nearly one in 10 North Carolinians participating in the pension plan.
"This fiscal year our plan was down 7%," Folwell said, noting that other states like Georgia are down more than twice that amount.
North Carolina managed to mitigate the downturn in the stock market in part through investments in cash equivalents and short duration bonds, while also working to cut $700 million in fees from the plan during Folwell's tenure, he said.
Folwell also noted that "higher interest rates have been a blessing to the pension plan" by "being able to earn 4-5% when we were previously earning 1% on hundreds of millions of dollars."
The $111 billion plan has a funding percentage "in the mid-80s" as of Nov. 25, and currently pays out about $590 million in pension payments each month, Folwell said.
The treasurer also discussed environmental, social and governance investing and cryptocurrencies.
"We've never invested — yesterday, today or tomorrow — we've never invested in crypto, Bitcoin, or SPACs," he said.
Folwell said ESG policies "have the impact of driving up complexity and driving up costs."
"I have a loyalty and duty of care … to those that teach, protect and serve, and taxpayers like them," he said. "No crypto, no Bitcoin, no SPACs, no ESG."
The treasurer highlighted progress bringing the National Guard and firefighter pension plans to "over 100% fully funded," up from around 60% when he entered office, as well as the state's 401 and 457 retirement plans.
The latter is populated around 60% by local government employees, with the remainder state employees. That's in part because of local match contributions, and Folwell hopes to increase state employee participation through reforms in the General Assembly during the next session, he said.
"We want to get a higher participation rate, especially among the state employees, and we believe we have a plan to do that," he said. "I want the match to be an actual amount, rather than a percent."
Folwell noted that the increased life expectancy of women now means they're on pace to "collect more retirement checks than paychecks" and stressed the need to be "retirement ready."
"We're seeing earlier, and earlier, and earlier retirements in the pension system in North Carolina," he said.
The treasurer offered a variety of ways to prepare for life after work.
"The best thing people can do is to conserve, and by conserving they can put themselves in a situation where they're retirement ready," Folwell said.
Turning off water while brushing teeth, turning down the hot water heater while on vacation, and packing a lunch for work are some of the practical ways to do that, he said.
"There are so many things you can do to put yourself in the position to be financially independent," Folwell said.