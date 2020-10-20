(The Center Square) – Incumbent North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Ronnie Chatterji in the November election.
The state treasurer manages the health care, pension and other benefit plans for state employees and helps the state and local governments manage their debt.
Folwell, a certified public accountant, has been the state treasurer since 2017 and has a long history of public service. He served four terms in the General Assembly, where he was the House Speaker for one year. Chatterji is a Duke University professor and was an economic adviser to former President Barrack Obama. He serves on the state’s Entrepreneurial Council and N.C. First Commission.
Folwell often refers to his position as treasurer as “keeper of the public purse.”
The state treasurer oversees a more than $100 billion state pension fund and a health plan for hundreds of thousands of current and former state employees, costing taxpayers about $3.3 billion a year.
“This office is about loyalty to those that teach, those that protect and those that serve, not loyalty to big Wall Street, big health care companies or big drug companies,” Folwell said during a recent debate.
Under his leadership, Folwell said the state had maintained its AAA bond rating, which secures good interest rates for financing. North Carolina’s pension system ranks in the top 10 for its funding level among other states, according to Pew researchers.
Chatterji, however, said Folwell has mismanaged the system and caused the state to miss out on $4 billion in gains by not investing more in public entities. Chatterji said the treasurer does not follow the investment strategy his office formulated for the pension system.
“It says we should have 42% of our investments as a target in public entities. For unknown reasons, we have 32%,” Chatterji said during a debate earlier this month. “We need a change in the department of state treasurer, and I believe I can bring that change to this office.”
If elected, Chatterji said he would hire a chief investment officer, create a long-term investment strategy and stay consistent.
Folwell has credited his low-risk strategy for helping the pension plan bounce back during the COVID-19 pandemic, but managing the plan is not just about risks or returns, Folwell said.
“You have to [also] consider the General Assembly, the city and the county government’s ability to continue to fund the plan,” Folwell said.
According to the treasurer, the amount of contributions to the pension has decreased during the majority of Folwell’s term. The number of people who have paid into the system has decreased over the past three years, he said.
Folwell said he also has made adjustments in the health plan to offer state workers more support during the pandemic. He has secured free COVID-19 testing and treatment and insulin for state employees, and higher reimbursements to primary care and mental health physicians.
Chatterji said the best way to secure better access to health care in North Carolina is to expand Medicaid. As the treasurer, Chatterji said he would push the North Carolina Legislature to drop the eligibility threshold and make the public-funded health care program available to more North Carolinians. Once elected, Chatterji also said he would create a regimen for routine COVID-19 testing of employees and form health care partnerships that would position the state at the front of the line for a future vaccine.
One of Chatterji’s major campaign talking points has been incorporating new technologies into the state health plan to help enrollees with health management. Folwell said before he took office, the state spent $168 million on health management, but there was no “movable change.”