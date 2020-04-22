(The Center Square) – A male inmate in his 50s from Pender Correctional Institution in Burgaw has died – the first death attributed to COVID-19 in the North Carolina state prison system, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.
NCDPS said the inmate died in the hospital as a result of pre-existing conditions complicated by COVID-19.
“Any death is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to do all we can to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in prisons,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of paramount importance.”
The inmate exhibited symptoms of a viral infection April 8 and was isolated from the prison population, in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, NCDPS said. He also was tested for COVID-19.
After the test came back positive April 10, he was hospitalized April 13. His condition worsened, and the offender died at the hospital Tuesday.
As of Wednesday morning, NCDPS said 723 COVID-19 tests have been performed on inmates, with 444 positive results, 206 negative and 73 test results pending.