(The Center Square) — A North Carolina insurance magnate and top political donor will get a new trial in March after an appeals court panel in June overturned his bribery conviction.
U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn set a tentative March 6 trial date for Greg Lindberg on Monday after meeting with attorneys representing the billionaire insurance magnate and the U.S. government. The move comes just weeks after Cogburn released Lindberg from a minimum-security prison in Alabama, where he was serving more than seven years for an alleged attempt to bribe the state’s insurance commissioner, The Associated Press reports.
A three-judge panel with the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in June unanimously agreed to vacate Lindberg’s bribery conviction and order a new trial over statements made by Cogburn during the 2020 trial.
The decision also vacated convictions for Lindberg consultant John Gray, who was charged with the same bribery crimes. Gray also faces a March 6 retrial.
Lindberg was North Carolina’s largest political donor when he was charged and later convicted of attempting to bribe North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey two years ago. Causey worked with the FBI to record conversations with Lindberg, who coordinated with U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes, then chair of the state Republican Party, to circumvent limits on campaign donations.
Gray also attended the meetings in which Lindberg allegedly promised Causey up to $2 million in campaign donations in exchange for removing a regulator investigating Lindberg’s companies, according to WRAL.
Hayes pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators and received a plea deal with no jail time before he was pardoned by President Trump.
The appeals court panel found Cogburn gave the jury improper instructions in the 2020 trial when he said Lindberg’s push to replace a regulator in the insurance department constituted an "official act," instead of simply explaining the law and allowing the jury to decide if that was the case.
The determination of what’s an "official act" is a key element of federal bribery law, and the appeals panel cited U.S. Supreme Court precedent in the 2016 decision to clear former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell as justification for the decision to vacate Lindberg’s conviction.
"The court clearly envisioned that it was the role of the jury to determine whether conduct constitutes an official act," chief appeals Judge Roger Gregory wrote in the decision, WRAL reports.
Lindberg spokeswoman Susan Estrich told the AP her boss "looks forward to the opportunity to clear his name in the court of law as well as the court of public opinion."
"The fact remains that the case against Mr. Lindberg is purely political," she emailed in a prepared statement.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte declined to comment when contacted by the news wire on Monday.
Lindberg also faces a federal investigation and multiple civil lawsuits involving alleged financial fraud at several insurance companies that have since been taken over by the state, according to media reports.