(The Center Square) – North Carolina's unemployment rate was unchanged from January to February, the Department of Commerce said Friday.
The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.6 percent for February was 0.1 percent higher than the national rate of 3.5 percent. The rate is 0.5 percent below February 2019's unemployment rate in North Carolina.
February's unemployment numbers do not reflect the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in North Carolina for the week ending March 21 were 93,587, up 90,054 – or 2,549 percent – from the 3,533 claims filed the previous week.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment claims in the U.S. for the week were a record 3.3 million – up 3 million from the previous week. The total represents the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims ever. The previous high was 695,000 in October 1982.
Nearly 5 million people were employed in North Carolina – 4,931,991; a year-over-year increase of 84,031 employees.
The major industries with the largest employment increases since January were professional and business services, leisure and hospitality services, government, and financial activities.
The number of unemployed people decreased by 2,293 since January to 182,598.