(The Center Square) — A former executive found guilty of participating in conspiracies to rig bids and fraud schemes against the North Carolina Department of Transportation was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Brent Brewbaker, a former executive with Contech Engineered Solutions, was found guilty in January after a week-long trial in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. He was convicted of conspiring to rig bids, commit fraud, three counts of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud.
Brewbaker also was ordered to pay a $111,000 criminal fine and a $600 special assessment during sentencing on Sept. 8. He faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for conspiring to rig bids and 20 years for each of the other counts.
Contech previously pleaded guilty to one count of bid rigging and one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Contech agreed to pay a fine of $7 million and restitution to NCDOT.
Prosecutors from the Antitrust Division’s Washington Criminal I Section presented evidence showing Brewbaker instructed a co-conspirator to submit non-competitive bids to NCDOT. Prosecutors said Brewbaker hid his bid rigging and fraud by varying the amount of the inflated bids submitted. He also communicated to a co-conspirator his intent to hide the illegal conduct by deleting text messages he received about the conspiracy.
"Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of offenses that subvert the competitive process, target state and local governments, and ultimately cost taxpayers money," Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division said in a statement. "The division and its Procurement Collusion Strike Force partners remain committed to holding executives accountable when they choose to cheat instead of compete."
The Justice Department in 2019 created the PCSF to focus on antitrust crimes and related fraudulent schemes impacting procurement and grant and program funding at all levels of government.
"The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, along with our other federal law enforcement partners, secured a victory today in our fight against bid-rigging and collusion," Executive Special Agent in Charge Kenneth Cleevely of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said in a statement. "The USPS-OIG will vigorously investigate those who would engage in harmful anticompetitive practices, and we continue to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying and reporting those engaged in this type of activity."
The conspiracies started at least as early as 2009 and continued at least until March 2018, according to court documents.
"Violations of the nation’s antitrust laws will be taken seriously and those who circumvent federal bidding and contract regulations will be held accountable," Special Agent in Charge Craig Miles of the Department of Transportation’s Office of the Inspector General (DOT-OIG) Mid-Atlantic Region said in a statement. "The message is clear: We will pursue and investigate individuals who compromise the integrity of the procurement process for corporate greed and personal gain."