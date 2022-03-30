(The Center Square) – North Carolina officials have announced the largest economic development agreement in state history with Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, which will invest billions in a new plant in Chatham County.
Gov. Roy Cooper, VinFast Global CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy and other officials unveiled the agreement Tuesday at the Raleigh Convention Center to invest up to $2 billion in the first phase of the project at the Triangle Innovation Point megasite in Chatham County.
Cooper contends the deal to create the state’s first car manufacturing plant represents the largest single economic development in North Carolina history.
“North Carolina is quickly becoming the center of our country’s emerging, clean energy economy,” Cooper said. “VinFast’s transformative project will bring many good jobs to our state, along with a healthier environment as more electric vehicles take to the road to help us reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
VinFast will develop a factory on a 1,977-acre site with manufacturing areas, electric cars and bus production and assembly, battery production and ancillary industries for suppliers. The development is expected to create 7,500 jobs.
Construction is set to begin this year, with plans for production to start in July 2024. With the first phase complete, VinFast is expected to produce up to 150,000 vehicles a year. The company is expected to produce its seven-passenger all-electric SUV, the VinFast VF 9, as well as the five-passenger all-electric VinFast FV 8, at the site.
“North Carolina’s strong commitments in building a clean energy economy, fighting climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in transportation make it an ideal location for VinFast to develop its premium, smart and environmentally friendly EVs,” Thi Thu Thuy said. “Having a production facility right in the market will help VinFast to proactively manage its supply chain, maintain stabilized prices and shorten product supply time, making VinFast’s EVs more accessible to customers, contributing to the realization of local environmental improvement goals.”
The North Carolina Department of Commerce coordinated the recruitment of VinFast with help from state, regional and local organizations. The deal involves a Transformative Job Development Investment Grant approved by the Economic Investment Committee that includes potential reimbursement of up to $316.1 million over 32 years, based on a $4 billion VinFast investment.
The project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by at least $71.59 billion over that same time. The average salary for the new jobs is $51,096, which will increase the regional payroll by more than $383 million a year. The average annual wage in Chatham County is $41,638, according to a Cooper statement.
The state also plans to appropriate as much as $450 million to help cover costs for site preparations, road improvements and additional water and sewer infrastructure.
“The arrival of Vinfast to North Carolina is great news for our state and for the thousands of North Carolinians who will fill the new jobs created as a result,” North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said Tuesday. “Today’s announcement marks significant investments in infrastructure, transportation, and workforce development. North Carolina has distinguished itself as an attractive place for companies to land and continues to be recognized as a top state for businesses, thanks in large part to the hard work of the legislature that has resulted in lower taxes, fewer regulatory roadblocks, and a stronger workforce.”
“VinFast’s decision to build its new plant in North Carolina proves we are a top destination for world-class companies,” said Sen. Dan Blue, D-Wake, Democratic Leader in the Senate. “Today’s decision turbocharges North Carolina’s leadership in this exciting new industry of the future.”