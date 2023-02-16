(The Center Square) – Federal funds are coming to North Carolina to address toxic chemicals in drinking water, an issue that’s plagued several southeastern counties for years.
The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a $61.7 million grant for North Carolina to address contaminants including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water.
“This grant will give our communities the tools they need to ensure all North Carolinians have access to clean, safe drinking water they need and deserve,” said U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC. “I applaud the EPA for investing in our great state and I am proud to have worked on the bipartisan infrastructure bill to make this grant possible.”
PFAS, as the substances are commonly known, are widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. Studies vary on their harmful effects; more is known about their impact on animals than on humans. PFAS, the Environmental Protection Agency says, “are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation” and throughout the world.
North Carolina is now developing work plans to submit to the federal government, which will review the proposals before work begins. Awards for projects will cover four years.
In 2017, media reports uncovered one of the PFAS chemicals, GenX, was being released into and contaminating the Cape Fear River. It has since been discovered in the air and groundwater near the Fayetteville Works site on the Bladen-Cumberland county line.
The area is home to chemical giant DuPont and spinoff company Chemours. The Cape Fear River supplies drinking water to Wilmington and other downriver communities. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has stopped the discharge of process wastewater to the Cape Fear River and drastically reduced air emissions of PFAS from Chemours.
Chemours is now sampling private drinking water wells in four counties: Bladen, Cumberland, Robeson and Sampson; in an area approximately 10 miles south and 25 miles north of the Fayetteville Works facility. As part of a 2019 Consent Order, the company is also supplying residents with contaminated water with filter systems.
The federal money announced Tuesday will come through the EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Grant Program to reduce PFAS in drinking water, part of a broader $5 billion effort over the next five years.
“EPA announced the funds for North Carolina as part of an allotment of $2 billion to states and territories that can be used to prioritize infrastructure and source water treatment for pollutants, like PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and to conduct water quality testing,” an EPA release read.
An implementation document for the grant program contends states “will use funding to provide workplans that focus on assistance to public water systems that serve small or disadvantaged communities,” with a priority for those “that lack the capacity to incur debt and can most benefit from this funding opportunity.”
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, NC-12, said the $61.7 million coming to North Carolina will be used to continue work already underway along the Cape Fear River to clean existing contamination and ensure access to clean water for the rural community.
“Exposure to high levels of PFAS is believed to increase the risk of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, in addition to having numerous other negative health outcomes,” she said. “Ever since the PFAS known as GenX was discovered in the Cape Fear River, the state of North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality has been committed to protecting communities, protecting drinking water, and cleaning up existing contamination. These grants will help continue that work by promoting access to safe, clean water in small, rural, and disadvantaged communities while creating jobs.”