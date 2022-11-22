(The Center Square) – Total enrollment at UNC System schools declined this year for the first time in nearly a decade, and experts predict more competition for students in years to come.
In the 2022 UNC Fall Enrollment Report presented to the UNC System Board of Governors’ Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs last week, total fall 2022 headcount dropped by about 2%.
“The fall 2022 total UNC System headcount enrollment was 239,663 students, a decrease of 4,837 students (-1.98 percent) from the previous fall and the lowest total enrollment since fall 2018,” the report read. “New first-time freshman enrollment decreased by 390 (-1.07 percent). New graduate student enrollment decreased by 1,425 (-7.89 percent). New transfer student enrollment declined for the fourth straight year and reached its lowest level since 2013.”
Data shows total enrollment at four of the system’s 16 schools increased, while the rest declined from the prior year. Schools that gained students included Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
The report predicts a nationwide college enrollment decline through the next decade driven mostly by midwestern and northern states that will drive up competition for North Carolina students.
“In the coming decade, the substantial enrollment declines in the Northeast, Midwest, and West will cause colleges and universities in those regions to become more aggressive in recruiting students from the South, including North Carolina,” according to the report.
Those predictions, which show the South and West will be the only regions with more high school graduates by 2037 than in 2019, could play into efforts to increase out-of-state freshmen enrollment caps at UNC System schools. Research cited in the report predicts 2037 high school graduation levels to be similar to 2015.
“The UNC System continued to see significant enrollment demand from first-time freshmen outside of North Carolina,” according to the report. “The percentage of out-of-state first-time freshmen increased from 15.9 percent in 2021 to 18.4 percent in 2022. This represents a significant one-year increase, and the 2022 percentage is the highest in the past ten years.”
N.C. A&T exceeded a cap of 35% of freshmen from out of state for the second consecutive year this year, when it enrolled 41%. That reality prompted a vote by the UNC Board of Governors on Thursday to fine the school $2 million for the violation.
N.C. State also exceeded its cap of 18% by 1%, while the University of North Carolina at Wilmington exceeded its cap by 2%, and Western Carolina University by 4%. Those schools could face fines next year if they exceed the cap again.
The caps were adjusted in April to increase out-of-state enrollment limits to 25% at Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State, 35% at N.C. A&T and N.C. Central, and 50% at Elizabeth City State. The Board of Governors’ Educational Planning Committee recommended last week that the board increase the cap from 18% to 25% at five other institutions: East Carolina, UNC Asheville, UNC Greensboro, UNC Pembroke, and Western Carolina.
The biggest enrollment declines this year occurred at UNC Greensboro, UNC Asheville, and UNC Pembroke, and the board’s Budget and Finance Committee is recommending to limit budget cuts based on enrollment to 4.5% over two years.
The move would limit a state budget reduction for UNC Greensboro to $8.2 million, rather than an $11.2 million cut over two years, while UNC Asheville’s cut would be $2.1 million instead of $2.6 million, and UNC Pembroke’s loss would be $3.5 million instead of $3.8 million.