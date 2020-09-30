(The Center Square) – North Carolinians who qualify for an additional $50 in weekly unemployment benefits could be waiting until Oct. 30 before receiving the additional money, state officials said.
In order for the North Carolina Division of Employment Security (NCDES), the state agency that manages unemployment, to issue the temporary boost in benefits approved by the General Assembly in early September, it must recalibrate its system to avoid overpayments and interruptions.
“Due to the complexity of determining eligibility for IBA, extensive reprogramming and testing of the unemployment system is required to ensure that payments can be made accurately without disrupting the benefit programs already in place,” NCDES said in weekly notice.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 1105 into law Sept. 4. It earmarked $87 million in federal aid to provide unemployed North Carolinians $50 a week in additional benefits from Sept. 6 through Dec. 26.
NCDES said the timeline for distribution has been affected by the technical requirements of its processing system. The agency also must first trim payments for an extended federally funded program.
The extended federal benefits were approved for people who exhausted their regular benefits and is available to states during periods of high unemployment. Since North Carolina’s unemployment rate, has dropped, so will the length of extended benefits, from more than nine weeks to six weeks, after Oct. 10.
“With the high volume of claims and large payment amounts currently being handled by the benefits system, even seemingly small changes can have a ripple effect,” said Kerry McComber, NCDES director of government and public relations. “So, it’s critical that changes are made and tested carefully before full implementation of the program."
Before issuing the additional $50 per week, NCDES must set up the payment system to screen claimants for eligibility, recalculate weekly totals, send correspondences and track finances. DES then has to make sure those updates do not disrupt the six other benefit programs that currently are running.
The General Assembly’s boost applies to state unemployment insurance benefits calculated under state law. Everyone who is receiving state unemployment insurance benefits is eligible for the additional $50 a week, but some people receiving federal benefits also may be eligible, McComber said. Although, the payments are delayed, claimants will receive retroactive payments, but NCDES did not specify how.
North Carolina’s unemployment rate in August was 6.5%, 2 percentage points less than July’s rate, and about half of May’s unemployment rate, which was 12.9%.
From March 15 through Sept. 28, more than 1.2 million people have filed for unemployment benefits. NCDES has paid $8.1 billion to claimants since March 15. Over the past seven days, 44,088 people filed claims for weekly benefits.