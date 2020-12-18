(The Center Square) – Patient-centric gene therapy company Taysha Gene Therapies plans to invest $75 million to build a gene therapy manufacturing facility in Durham, Gov. Roy Cooper said.
The new facility is expected to create about 200 jobs over two-and-a-half years. Taysha Gene Therapies, based in Dallas, will build and operate an approximately 187,000-square-foot, commercial-scale manufacturing facility for preclinical, clinical and commercial production of its gene therapy product candidates, Cooper said.
“North Carolina has a thriving life sciences ecosystem with significant expertise in gene therapy manufacturing, and we are delighted to establish our manufacturing center in Durham,” said RA Session II, president, founder and CEO of Taysha.
Taxpayer funding up to $4.8 million could be awarded to Taysha through a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Over the course of the 12-year term of the grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $772 million, Cooper said. Taysha must meet hiring and capital expenditure goals to receive grant money.
Taysha also will receive a training grant of more than $360,000 over a two- to three-year period.
Farmina Pet Food USA: The scientifically developed food and personalized nutrition services provider for dogs and cats will invest $28.5 million to establish its North American headquarters in Reidsville. The project will create 129 jobs over five years in Rockingham County.
Up to $1.8 million in taxpayer dollars could be used to support the project. Farmina will receive a JDIG over a 12-year term. Based on new tax revenues generated by new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes reimbursement to Farmina up to $1.833 million. The project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $857 million, Cooper said.
Grover Gaming: The software development and design company will invest $12.5 million to expand its Greenville headquarters. The expansion will add 200 jobs in Pitt County over four years.
More than $3.4 million in taxpayer dollars could be used to support the project. Grover will receive a JDIG over a 12-year term. Based on new tax revenues generated by new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes reimbursement to Grover up to $3.476 million. The project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $466.6 million, Cooper said.
Sturm, Ruger & Company: The designer and manufacturer of commercial and sporting firearms will invest about $10 million to expand its production facility in Mayodan. The expansion will add about 60 jobs over three years in Rockingham County. Sturm, Ruger & Company will receive a performance-based One North Carolina Fund grant of $150,000 to help with the expansion if it meets job creation and capital investment targets. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments.
Integro Technologies: The industrial automation company will invest $2.67 million to expand assembly, logistic solution prototyping and manufacturing space in Salisbury. The expansion will create 30 new jobs over five years in Rowan County. Integro Technologies will receive a performance-based One North Carolina Fund grant of $80,000 to help with the expansion if it meets job creation and capital investment targets. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments. Integro Technologies established a corporate headquarters in Salisbury in 2005.
Huvepharma: The global biomanufacturer will invest $1.9 million to expand manufacturing and warehouse space at its poultry vaccine plant in Maxton. The expansion will add 10 new jobs in Scotland County. Huvepharma will receive a performance-based One North Carolina Fund grant of $30,000 to help with the expansion if it meets job creation and capital investment targets. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments.