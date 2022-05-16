(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s midterm primary is Tuesday, when voters will cast ballots for the U.S. Senate, every seat in the North Carolina General Assembly, and the state’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Other important elections include high level judicial positions, as well as numerous local races for sheriff, district attorney, county commissioners, school boards and city councils across the state.
Interest in the 2020 midterm is running high, with early voting through Saturday netting more than a half-million ballots, or nearly double the last primary election in 2018, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
Some of the closely watched contests include primaries for the U.S. Senate, as well as races for the 1st, 11th, and 13th congressional districts.
The retirement of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, who has served in Congress in some capacity since 1994, has set up a GOP battle for his seat featuring former Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who is backed by former President Donald Trump and the influential Club for Growth.
Budd has surged in recent weeks to 43% support in an Emerson College poll conducted May 7-9. McCrory stood at 16% support in the Emerson poll, followed by Rep. Mark Walker at 12%. The Club for Growth has reportedly spent $11 million to bolster Budd’s bid, much of it on ads that criticize McCrory for being too liberal and failing to fight the results of the 2020 election.
Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is well ahead of numerous other candidates on the Democratic side with over $6 million in spending and $3 million cash on hand through late April. The next closest candidate is Everette Newton with $215,809 in spending and $16,863 cash on hand, according to Ballotpedia.
Trump and the Club for Growth are also aligned behind former college football player Bo Hines in the open race for the 13th District. The 26-year-old who played football at North Carolina State and Yale will square off against attorney Kelly Daughtry, former Rep. Renee Ellmers, Army veteran Kent Keirsey, and four others in the primary.
The Club for Growth and a super PAC aligned with the House Freedom Caucus have spent $2 million to help Hines, while Daughtry has poured more than $2.7 million of her own money into the race, according to the political site FiveThirtyEight.
Ellmers previously represented a portion of the district between 2011 and 2017, while Keirsey has won the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, a conservative heavy hitter from Arkansas and potential presidential candidate in 2024.
Sen. Wiley Nickel and former Sen. Sam Searcy are leading five Democratic candidates in the newly created, competitive district that includes Johnston County and parks of Wake, Wayne and Harnett counties.
Nickel, a defense attorney, has touted his ties to former President Barack Obama and won the majority of endorsements from Democratic groups, while Searcy has leaned on his upbringing and moderate voting record to court voters. Other Democrats running in the 13th District include U.S. Air Force veteran Nathan Click, Clayton teacher Denton Lee, and nurse Jamie Campbell Bowles.
Incumbent Rep. Madison Cawthorn has struggled amid a series of scandals in his reelection bid in the Republican favored 11th Congressional District. Many prominent North Carolina Republicans including Sen. Thom Tillis have endorsed Cawthorn’s primary challenger, state Sen. Chuck Edwards.
FiveThirtyEight reports outside groups have spent more than $1 million against Cawthorn, while his campaign has spent more than $3.6 million to keep him in office.
The most recent public poll in the race, featuring 400 likely Republican primary voters questioned on April 25-26, showed Cawthorn with 37.8% support compared to Edwards with 20.7%. All other candidates were single digits or less, and 20.7% were undecided.
A half-dozen candidates are also running in the Democratic primary for the 11th District, which most political analyses label solidly Republican. Democrats leading in fundraising through late April include minister Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Katie Dean, and U.S. Army veteran Jay Carey.
Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Robertson and farmer and business executive Sandy Smith are leading the Republican primary for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, in terms of endorsements and fundraising, though seven other candidates are also running.
Democratic incumbent Rep. G.K. Butterfield did not seek reelection after defeating Smith in the 2020 general election, 54.2% to 45.8%. Robertson recently released opposition research against Smith that alleged she abused her ex-husband and engaged in shady business operations. He’s also argued Smith won’t win in the general election against the Democrat nominee in the highly competitive district.
Smith has retaliated by highlighting a surge in crime in Rocky Mount, and nicknaming her rival "Mayor Mud Slinger." Others vying for the 1st Congressional District include GOP candidates Will Aiken, Brad Murphy, Brent Roberson, Billy Strickland, Ernest Reeves, and Henry Williams.
Sen. Don Davis, who has Butterfield’s endorsement, is leading Democratic candidates in the district with 44% support from likely voters in a May 6-8 poll by GQR Research, followed by former Sen. Erica Smith with 31%. The 22% of likely voters who told pollsters they were undecided dwarfed those who support the other two candidates: Julian Bishop Sr. and Henderson city councilman Jason Spriggs.