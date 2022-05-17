(The Center Square) — Early voting data in North Carolina is showing a strong interest in Tuesday’s primary and signaling a shift in voter preference that’s expected to bode well for Republicans come November.
Data from the North Carolina Board of Elections shows 577,232 voters cast ballots early and the requested ballots were nearly evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.
A total of 290,226 early voters requested Democrat ballots and 284,568 requested Republican ballots, giving Democrats a 1% advantage heading into today’s vote.
Historical data shows early voting is typically dominated by Democrats, while Republicans make up the gap on election day. During the last election, 68% of early voters requested ballots for the Democratic primary, according to The Carolina Journal.
But unaffiliated voters are seemingly more interested in the Republican primary in 2022, with 94,606 or 62% requesting Republican ballots versus the 57,054 or 37% who requested Democrat ballots, according to the Civitas Institute’s "Vote Tracker" website.
The trend essentially negated the advantage of registered Democrats over registered Republicans for early voting, which numbered 233,172 to 189,962, respectively.
Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, explained what he believes is driving the dynamic.
"The early voting data so far is a sign that having an interesting race at the top of the ticket drives turnout," he said. "While Democrats traditionally vote early more often than Republicans do, around half of all voters have requested Republican ballots so far this primary. That is most likely because Republicans have an interesting race for U.S. Senate while the Democrats have a coronation."
Former Gov. Pat McCrory is taking on U.S. Rep. Ted Budd for the Republican nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican who has served in Congress in some capacity since 1994. Budd is backed by former President Donald Trump and the influential Club for Growth.
Budd has surged in recent weeks to 43% support in an Emerson College poll conducted May 7-9, while McCrory stood at 16% support in the Emmerson poll, followed by Rep. Mark Walker at 12%.
On the Democratic side, former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is well ahead of numerous other candidates with over $6 million in spending and $3 million cash on hand through late April. Beasley also has strong support from top leaders in her party.
Jackson noted that while Republicans are enjoying an advantage among unaffiliated voters, the advantage varies by district and is seemingly tied to "how interesting the races are in those areas."
"For example, 61% of all voters in the 11th District (covering the western portion of the state) have requested Republican ballots, while 70% of voters in the 1st District (covering the northeast) have requested Democratic ballots," he said.
Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has drawn a lot of attention in the 11th District with a series of scandals that have convinced some North Carolina Republican leaders to endorse his challenger, Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Hendersonville.
In the 1st District, Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield is not seeking re-election and has endorsed Sen. Don Davis, who is in a tight primary contest with former Sen. Erica Smith.
If higher percentages of registered Republicans cast ballots on election day in comparison to registered Democrats, it could mean a big turnout for today’s primaries.
The higher interest in Republican candidates among unaffiliated voters is also a positive sign for the GOP heading into November, The Carolina Journal reports.