(The Center Square) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s effort to overturn a 1931 law against campaign lies received support on Tuesday from the Duke First Amendment Clinic, which alleges the law "was animated by the bitterness" of Democrats in 1928.
The clinic filed a brief with the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday backing Stein in the case Grimmett v. Freeman, which aims to overturn the 1931 law as unconstitutional.
The case stems from a complaint from Stein's 2020 opponent, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, who alleged a 30-second Stein ad in 2020 criticizing a backlog of 1,500 untested rape kits violated the law. O'Neill contends he had no authority as district attorney to force law enforcement agencies to send the kits to the State Crime Lab.
Stein filed a federal lawsuit in July claiming the law violated the First Amendment, and he appealed to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a district court denied a preliminary injunction.
The disputed law makes it a misdemeanor "for any person to publish or cause to be circulated derogatory reports with reference to any candidate in any primary or election, knowing such report to be false or in reckless disregard for its truth or falsity, when such report is calculated or intended to affect the chances of such candidate for nomination or election."
The Duke First Amendment Center argues "the history of criminal libel statutes in general – and of the North Carolina statute in particular – lends support to the argument that the statute violates the First Amendment and should be ruled unconstitutional."
Attorneys with the center contend political speech is "entitled to the highest protections afforded by the First Amendment" and alleged criminal libel laws are leveraged to attack political rivals.
"Politically motivated libel prosecutions are not unknown in North Carolina," the brief read. "The North Carolina statute at issue in this case, N.C. Gen. Stat. § 163-274(a)(9), was enacted under circumstances suggesting that it was designed to quell disfavored political speech. This statute, and indeed all criminal libel laws, are fundamentally at odds with the contemporary philosophy and doctrine of the First Amendment."
The brief contends the 1931 law "was animated by the bitterness of the Democratic campaign in the 1928 presidential election" in which North Carolina Democrats campaigned against the party’s nominee, New York Gov. Alfred Smith, The Carolina Journal reports.
The center’s brief contends Smith’s loss to Republican Herbert Hoover "led to the promulgation" of the 1931 law.
The brief comes a little over a month after a three judge panel with the Fourth Circuit ruled 2-1 to prevent Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman from filing criminal charges against Stein, his chief of staff, and his 2020 campaign manager. That decision came the day after a grand jury requested indictments against the three men.
The appeals court ruling meant Stein and his associates likely will not face charges as the statute of limitations in the case is expected to run out in October.
The appeals court is not scheduled to hear the case until at least December, the Journal reports.