(The Center Square) — Officials with Duke Energy told the North Carolina Utilities Commission on Tuesday that Christmas Eve blackouts were the product of colder than predicted weather and higher than predicted usage, combined with a lack of available power to purchase and equipment failures at some facilities.
Several Duke Energy officials explained at the Tuesday NCUC meeting the timeline of events that left about 500,000 without power in rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve, as well as how and why the company communicated the issues to customers.
"I want to express how sorry we are for what our customers experienced. Winter Storm Elliot was an extremely powerful event with a unique confluence of high winds, extreme temperature drops, and other conditions that forced us to curtail power as a last resort," Duke Energy CEO Julie Janson told the commission. "We regret not being able to provide customers as much advanced notice of the outages as we would have liked and we acknowledge the outages themselves lasted far longer than we expected."
Duke officials explained the company was handling roughly 300,000 outages on Friday, Dec. 23, due to high winds, but a forecast model showed sufficient power to meet demand.
"We believed we had sufficient power to get us through the day … but demand rose faster than we predicted," Duke Energy North Carolina President Kendal Bowman said.
Duke Energy took measures to purchase power from other areas, but similar circumstances with the winter storm meant the purchased power from out of state never arrived. By late Dec. 23, operators realized a divergence between power demand and the forecast, and by 4 a.m., available power was about 10% below demand.
"This was a phenomenon experienced by many of our neighboring utilities as I understand it, as well," Bowman said. "Between midnight and early Saturday morning, we lost around 1,300 megawatts of power generating capability due to equipment malfunction."
The situation forced Duke Energy to implement load shedding for the first time in the company’s history and a tool designed to implement the rolling blackouts did not perform correctly, officials said.
Sam Holman, Duke Energy’s vice president of systems planning and operations, told the commission that between midnight and 6 a.m. on Dec. 24 "we experienced a series of events that depleted our energy reserves."
The company’s Dan River facility was derated by about half, resulting in the loss of 360 megawatts, and by 2 a.m. the company was down to 200 megawatts of operating reserves. Between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., another 1000 megawatts of capacity was lost due to outside power purchases falling through and a third party plant that went offline, which cut 350 megawatts between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.
The company’s Roxboro unit three was also derated by about 325 megawatts, the Mayo facility was derated by about 350 megawatts, 175 megawatts was lost from a Broad River facility, and another 305 megawatts was lost from a network customer.
Duke Energy was forced to implement load shedding shortly after 6 a.m. to prevent a broader impact on the energy grid that would have resulted in more widespread blackouts, officials said.
Energy use peaked around 7 a.m. with 1,911 megawatt hours of load shed, before coming back into balance around 8 a.m. Dec. 24. Duke Energy began restoring power to load shed customers minutes later and officially restored power to all customers by around 4:24 p.m., officials said.
Overall, the storm reduced power generation by 3.6%, or about 1,308 megawatts, from midnight through early Saturday morning. Nuclear power units were unaffected by the storm and produced about 10,800 megawatts, but instrumentation lines freezing and other mechanical issues resulted in the deratings at other facilities. None of Duke Energy’s plants fully shut down during the storm, officials said.
"Solar generation performed as expected, but was not available to meet the peak demand because the peak occurred prior to sunrise," said Duke Chief Generation Officer Preston Gillespie.
Duke Energy officials also discussed their decision to use mass media, rather than individual text alerts, to notify customers because of the quick progression of problems. The company now has pre-prepared text messages specifically for blackouts if needed in the future, officials said.
Commission members posed numerous questions about specific issues at the power plants, and other issues involving the regional grid. Answers to many of those questions, Duke officials said, will be forthcoming from the company’s internal investigation, as well as investigations launched by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Energy Reliability Corporation.