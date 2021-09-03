(The Center Square) – North Carolina students scored lower in annual standardized tests compared with the previous testing year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, state test results show.
The test numbers show 45.4% of K-12 students passed state reading, math and science exams during the 2020-21 school year. All students' scores were lower compared with before the pandemic.
North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said Wednesday students would not be held to the scores, which are meant to be only informational. She said the State Board of Education is focused on restoring learning losses.
State lawmakers have set aside billions of dollars in federal aid to support schools. Most recently, more than $3 billion was allocated for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act.
"We know the 2020-21 school year was incredibly challenging for students, families and educators," Truitt said. "We need to remember these results are only a snapshot of a year marked by extreme anomalies and extenuating circumstances. To treat these scores as though they are valid indicators of future success or performance would not only be an improper use of these data, but also would be a disservice to our students, teachers and administrators."
More than half (58.8%) of K-12 students passed state exams in the 2018-19 school year, which was the last year students took the assessments. Elementary and middle schoolers fared better on the tests than high schoolers. Results show the test proficiency rate was 45.6% for elementary and middle school students and 44.7% for high school students in the 2020-21 school year.
Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all public schools to transition to virtual learning in early March 2020 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. As the science behind the coronavirus developed, some school districts were able to resume teaching in smaller in-person classrooms. Cooper restored full in-person learning in March, a year after closing schools.
Third- through eighth-graders are required to take the standardized tests to evaluate grade-level competency ahead of advancing to the next grade level. High school students must take subject-specific end-of-course tests.
Students' outcomes varied widely in reading during the 2020-2021 school year, with test scores differences ranging from 7.4 to 25.5 percentage points.
The state, however, only saw a slight decline in the percentage of students passing the ACT college readiness exam. Data shows 55.2% of 11th graders met the college admission requirement of 17; 0.6 percentage points lower than in the 2018-19 school year.
North Carolina's graduation rate also dipped slightly. The graduation rate for the class of 2021 was 86.9%, a 0.7 percent point difference from the class of 2020. However, the rate improved when compared with the class of 2019, which had a 86.5% graduation rate.