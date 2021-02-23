(The Center Square) – North Carolina issued $282 million in loans and grants Tuesday for 94 drinking water and wastewater projects, Gov. Roy Cooper said.
The State Water Infrastructure Authority authorized the spending at a meeting earlier this month. The independent authority is responsible for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
North Carolina towns asked for $850 million in this round of grant funding.
The funding was made available through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan program, the Drinking Water and Wastewater State Reserve programs and the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act.
“North Carolina’s communities need resilient, viable water infrastructure systems to support economic development. Funding these projects helps counties and towns with aging water infrastructure deliver clean, safe water to attract new jobs and keep people healthy,” Cooper said in a statement.
The governor's office highlighted the following awards Tuesday:
• Davie County: $21.1 million to expand the Cooleemee Water Treatment Plant, promoting regionalization and replacing Mocksville’s Hugh A. Lagle Water Treatment Plant.
• Brunswick County: $2.9 million grant for the rehabilitation of the sewer system in Navassa; $2.2 million loan, with 100% principal forgiveness, for the rehabilitation of Navassa’s drinking water system.
• Lumberton: $2.3 million principal forgiveness loan funding to construct three wells outside the flood plain, which will replace three wells in the flood plain.
• Goldsboro: $1.3 million principal forgiveness loan to consolidate the Big Cherry Pump Station and relocate the Little Cherry Pump Station out of the 100-year flood plain.
A list of all projects funded by Tuesday's grants and loans can be found online. Cooper said studies indicate the state needs $17 billion to $26 billion in upgrades to its water and sewer infrastructure statewide.