(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s electric vehicle registrations continue to climb, despite significant price jumps over the last year.
Data from the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles for June shows electric vehicle registrations have eclipsed 30,000, pushing total active registrations for so-called zero emissions vehicles in the state to nearly 45,000.
A breakdown of EV registrations by county shows Wake County leading the state with 8,120, followed by Mecklenburg County at 5,257, Durham County at 1,762, Buncombe County at 1,335, Orange County at 1,310, Guilford County at 1,309, and Union County at 1,076.
While electric vehicle registrations have increased by over 300% in North Carolina since August 2019, prices have continued to climb, as well.
The average transaction price for an electric vehicle bought from a dealership in July was $62,893. A year ago it was $54,797, according to data from the car buying site Edmonds.com cited by Axios.
"They're going the wrong direction and everyone knows that at the end of the day, price is the biggest factor in determining what people buy," iSeeCars analyst Karl Brauer told the news site.
Experts contend the trend is driven by increasing prices for raw materials for battery production, as well as high demand, and it’s not expected to change any time soon.
Earlier this month, Ford announced it is hiking prices for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup by more than 10%, the latest in a number of announced price increases for electric vehicles that also include Tesla, Rivian, and Cadillac.
Tesla’s standard range Model 3, the cheapest of the line, now starts at $46,990, up 23% from $38,190 in February 2021, while Cadillac’s Lyriq jumped $3,000 in May to $62,990, CNBC reports.
Analysis of North Carolina’s electric vehicle market in June shows EVs comprised 3.5% of registrations in the Triangle between April 2021 and March 2022, significantly below the U.S.’s overall rate of 5.1% in December 2021, according to E&P Global Mobility data cited by Axios.
The most popular EVs in the Raleigh area include the Hyundai IONIQ5 with 16.1% of April 2022 registrations, followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E with 14.5%, Tesla Model Y with 13.6%, Kia EV6 with 10.7% and the Chevrolet Bolt at 7.4%, the data shows.
Despite the EV price increases, registrations nationwide increased 60% in the first three months of 2022, defying an overall market decrease of 18%, according to Automotive News.
The trends come amid President Joe Biden’s push for half of all new cars to be electric by 2030. In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper wants to reach at least 1,250,000 registered zero emissions vehicles by the same date.
In February, Biden announced the federal government will spend $7.5 billion over the next five years to build out a network of 500,000 EV charging stations along the Interstate Highway System.
North Carolina is set to receive $16.1 million in 2022 as part of the funding, which was included in the infrastructure law approved by Congress last year. The state is expected to receive a total of $109 million for EV chargers through 2026, according to the Federal Highway Administration.