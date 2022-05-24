(The Center Square) — Republicans in the General Assembly are reportedly considering a plan to expand Medicaid in North Carolina after years of opposition, though some policy experts believe it’s a bad idea.
The Associated Press obtained a summary of drafted legislation that would include several medical, health care, and insurance reforms that have been vetted by a House-Senate health care study committee.
The AP confirmed the authenticity of the bill summary with Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger’s spokeswoman, Lauren Horsch, who said on Monday she’s unsure if or when the legislation may be introduced.
"Senate Republicans continue to have discussions about how to address the rising costs of health care and how to increase access in the state," Horsch said.
Legislative Republicans have opposed Medicaid expansion since it was included in the Affordable Care Act in 2010, but Berger shifted his position to consider the move during budget negotiations last year.
The bill summary obtained by the AP, dubbed "NC Health Works," would expand access to Medicaid to about 600,000 people with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty guidelines. The bill would impose a new assessment on hospitals to cover the state’s 10% share of expansion expenses, and would include a work requirement similar to mandates in other states that have been blocked by federal courts and the Biden administration, according to the news wire.
The bill would also include measures to expand health care access proponents of Medicaid expansion have largely opposed, including provisions to allow nurses to practice at the full scope of their training without formal supervision from a physician, narrowing the "certificate of need" law that requires health regulators to approve plans from hospitals and other medical providers to expand services, and access to health care through telehealth services and other measures.
A provision in federal COVID-19 relief legislation approved last year would also allow North Carolina to save about $1.5 billion over two years to treat traditional Medicaid patients if it accepts expansion, according to the AP.
Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst at The John Locke Foundation, said policy experts at the nonprofit think tank "don’t think it’s a good idea" for a number of reasons.
The move would significantly increase the number of North Carolinians dependent on the government for health care coverage, expanding coverage doesn’t expand access to care, healthier people would crowd out care for more needy populations, and a potential recession could drive more people than anticipated into the government health system.
Experts at the John Locke Foundation have also pointed to runaway federal spending that would only get worse with additional deficit spending to finance the expansion.
Kokai said health care reforms included in the bill summary — expanded access to healthcare, restricting or ending the certificate of need law, and allowing more freedoms for advanced practice nurses — would make expansion more palpable for Republicans and limit the negative consequences of Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, but would not change the foundation’s position on the proposal.
"We’d still be opposed to it," Kokai said, "but at least if they adopt these other reforms, which we favor on their own, it would limit the negative impact from the expansion."
By expanding Medicaid without expanding access to health care, as the other reforms aim to do, "all you’re doing is giving people an insurance card," he said.
Kokai also raised questions about whether the work requirement would survive in the long run.
"I don’t know how likely it is to be upheld" in the courts, he said.
Gov. Roy Cooper has long supported Medicaid expansion and included it in his budget-adjustment proposal released this month, while House Speaker Tim Moore recently said he "would be surprised" if the General Assembly could reach an agreement during the current short session that began last week and runs through early July, the AP reports.