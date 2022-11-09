(The Center Square) — North Carolina Republicans expanded on their supermajority in the state Senate and came one seat shy of that threshold in the House in Tuesday night’s election, which Senate Leader Phil Berger described as "a barometer for where voters want their state and country to go."
"While not as good a night as Republicans were hoping for, this is still a big win for Republicans on the state level," Jim Stirling, research fellow at the John Locke Foundation’s Civitas Center for Public Integrity, told The Carolina Journal.
Republican Buck Newton defeated incumbent Democrat Sen. Toby Fitch in District 4 with 58% of the vote, and Republican Bobby Hanig won over incumbent Democrat Valerie Jordan in District 3 with 53% to boost Republican control of the upper chamber to a veto-proof 30 seat majority.
In the state House, Republicans netted two seats after defeating Democrat incumbents in five races and losing three open races, which increased Republican control to 71 out of 120 seats.
"The Republican platform of low taxes, job creation, expanded parental choice, and quality education, is one that reflects the needs of all North Carolinians," Berger said in a prepared statement. "Our promise to the people of North Carolina is that the Senate Republican supermajority will continue to deliver on these priorities."
Tuesday’s results mean Republicans in the General Assembly are now just one vote short of overriding gubernatorial vetoes, a tool Gov. Roy Cooper has used to reject 57 bills since the GOP lost its supermajorities in 2018.
Cooper framed the midterms as critically important for preserving abortion rights in North Carolina, which he contends Republicans will restrict without his veto and enough votes to sustain it.
"We stopped a GOP supermajority tonight when North Carolinians voted for balance and progress," Cooper posted to Twitter Tuesday night. "I’ll continue to work with this legislature to support a growing economy, more clean energy, better health care and strong public schools."
Chris Cooper, director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University, told WRAL he anticipates Republicans will stick with strategies they’ve used in recent years to avoid Cooper vetoes.
"If we see a healthy majority but not a supermajority, I think we’re going to see much of what we’ve seen in recent years: The Republicans using the kinds of legislative action that are not subject to gubernatorial veto, redistricting and local bills," Cooper said. "That will be where the action is. The state courts are less likely to put the brakes on redistricting."
The Republican gains in the General Assembly came amid a Republican sweep of statewide races, including two state Supreme Court seats that shifted control of the state’s highest court from a 4-3 Democrat majority to a 5-2 Republican advantage.
GOP candidates were also victorious in all four appellate court races.
The shift in the courts could also factor in to a variety of issues that lawmakers could consider during Cooper’s final two years in office, from voting rights, to school choice, to abortion restrictions and redistricting.
"With control of the court, Republican policies will no longer be constantly blocked by a hyper-partisan Democrat controlled high court," political analyst Dallas Woodhouse told The Carolina Journal. "Republicans in the state Legislature will once again draw new legislative and congressional districts, but this time the GOP dominated court is likely to approve the new maps. Republicans can expect to cement GOP gains in the legislature and reverse Democrat gains in congressional seats in 2024."