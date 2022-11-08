(The Center Square) — Democrats swept North Carolina's three most competitive races for Congress on Tuesday night, including the 13th Congressional District currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.
Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson defeated former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan in the newly created 14th Congressional District, with The Associated Press calling the race as Jackson led 57.3% to 42.7% with 91% of precincts reporting.
"We did it! With your help, we have won NC's 14th Congressional District," Jackson posted to Twitter shortly after 9:30 p.m. "I'm proud of our team, grateful for our supporters, and ready to work for everyone in our district. More soon, but for now, thank you."
The two Afghanistan war veterans were vying to represent the state's newest district encompassing the southern part of Mecklenburg County (Charlotte) and much of Gaston County, which The Cook Political Report rated 6 points more Democratic than the national average.
Election data shows Jackson dominated in Mecklenburg County with about 64% of the vote, while Harrigan carried 62% of the less populous Gaston County.
Democrat state Sen. Don Davis also prevailed in the 1st Congressional District against Republican Sandy Smith, 52.5% to 47.5%, with 96% of precincts reporting.
Davis will replace Democrat U.S. Rep. G. K. Butterfield, who has represented the Democratic-leaning district since 2004 and did not run for reelection. The district is considered 2 points more Democratic than the national average by the Cook Political Report, but offered one of the few plausible races for North Carolina Republicans to gain a seat in Congress.
Smith carried Franklin, Nash, Martin, Tyrrell, Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank, and Gates counties, while Davis dominated in Washington, Wilson, Pitt, Greene, Edgecombe, Bertie, Hertford, Northampton, Halifax, Warren and Vance counties.
"Thank you, eastern North Carolina!" Davis posted to Twitter shortly before 11:30 p.m.
In North Carolina's 13th Congressional District, Democrat state Sen. Wiley Nickel won a closely contested race against Republican college football standout Bo Hines, 51.3% to 48.7% with 99% of precincts reporting.
Hines took 59% in Wayne, 62% in Johnston, and 66% in Harnett, while Nickel garnered 62% of the vote in Wake County.
Hines, 27, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump with a focus on inflation, crime and government spending, while Nickel, a 46-year-old Obama administration alum, campaigned on a long list of "priorities" including taxes, the economy and jobs, affordable healthcare, gun safety and "defending your rights" for abortion, among others.
The race was considered a "Republican toss-up" by The Cook Political Report, though Nickel led in the most recent poll in late October. The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Ted Budd, who prevailed in his bid for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.
Others who won their races for Congress in North Carolina include Democrat Deborah Ross in NC 2, Republican Greg Murphy in NC 3, Democrat Valerie Foushee in NC 4, Republican Virginia Fox in NC 5, Democrat Kathy Manning in NC 6, Republican David Rouzer in NC 7, Republican Dan Bishop in NC 8, Republican Richard Hudson in NC 9, Republican Patrick McHenry in NC 10, Republican Chuck Edwards in NC 11, and Democrat Alma Adams in NC 12.