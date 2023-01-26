(The Center Square) – North Carolina Democrats unveiled their top priority for the 2023 session during a press conference in Raleigh Thursday to rally around legislation to “codify Roe v. Wade.”
Dozens of Democrats from both the House and Senate attended the morning press conference to tout Senate Bill 19, “An Act to Codify the Essential Holdings of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern PA v. Casey.”
Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, D-Wake, posted to Twitter, “@NCSenateDems and @NCHouseDems stand united in protecting women’s health, privacy and the freedom to choose. I’m proud to sponsor this bill and stand united with @NCHouseDems to protect every North Carolinian’s right to reproductive care and their right to privacy.”
A link to audio for the press conference posted to the General Assembly website did not work.
Sen. Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg, posted to Twitter, “New leg session: @NCSenateDems are committed to protect privacy & reproductive freedoms. Our first bill is #SB19 to #codifyRoe. The ultra-conservative Dobbs Court set us back decades. #SB19 would ensure women have equal rights to control our bodies.”
The legislation is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and returned full power to regulate the procedure to the states.
SB19, sponsored by Blue and Sens. Sydney Batch, D-Wake, and Rachel Hunt, D-Mecklenburg, states North Carolina “shall not impose an undue burden on the ability of a woman to choose whether or not to terminate a pregnancy before fetal viability.”
The legislation specifically says the state may restrict the ability of a woman to choose whether to terminate a pregnancy after fetal viability, “unless such a termination is necessary to preserve the life or health of the woman.”
The state may also “enact laws, rules, or regulations, as applicable, to further the health or safety of a woman seeking to terminate a pregnancy.”
SB19 defines “undue burden” as “any burden that places a substantial obstacle in the path of a woman seeking to terminate a pregnancy prior to fetal viability.” It does not define fetal viability.
The bill would also appropriate $500,000 from the General Fund to the Department of Health and Human Services for the 2023-24 fiscal year “to fund public education efforts about birth control and pregnancy prevention.” The bill would become law on July 1, if approved.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has suggested the proposal will not get a vote. Republicans who have majorities in both chambers have repeatedly signaled an intent to further restrict abortion in the Old North State.
State law prohibits abortions after 20 weeks, and imposes other restrictions, including a 72-hour waiting period.
Gov. Roy Cooper has made abortion a top concern for his administration, vowing after the Supreme Court ruling to do all he can to preserve the practice.
He applauded Democrats for introducing SB19 on Thursday. Posting to Twitter, he wrote, “Your zip code should not determine your rights. We’re determined to protect women’s freedom when it comes to their health care. Glad to have these legislators as partners in this fight.”