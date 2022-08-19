(The Center Square) — Data shows that visitor spending rebounded in 2021 in North Carolina and state officials hope the momentum continues.
All 100 counties in North Carolina experienced an increase in visitor spending in 2021, according to North Carolina Department of Commerce data released this week.
The preliminary data from the annual visitor spending study shows spending statewide increased by 45% in 2021 compared to the year prior, including 75 counties with spending that topped records set in 2019.
The survey released Wednesday was commissioned by Visit NC and conducted by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association to examine estimates of domestic and international traveler expenditures, as well as employment, payroll income, and state and local tax revenues generated as a result.
"The strong economic results for one of our most vital industries speak to the resilience of our local tourism partners and to the state's enduring appeal," said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. "We celebrate the qualities that make North Carolina an attractive destination and are inspired by the people who provide visitors to our state an outstanding travel experience."
The report uses data from VisitNC, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, as well as data from the state and federal government and travel organizations and industry sources.
Results from 2021 show Mecklenburg County topped the list of counties for traveler spending with $4.1 billion, a 46% increase over the year prior. Buncombe County ranked second with an 81% increase to $2.6 billion, followed by Wake County's 40% increase to $2.3 billion, Dare County's 30% increase to $1.8 billion and Guilford County's 52% increase to $1.3 billion.
Gates County posted the largest percentage increase over 2020 at 83%, followed by an 81% increase in Buncombe County, a 71% increase in Beaufort County, a 70% increase in Moore County and a 68% increase in Alexander County.
The data shows 75 counties broke records for tourism spending set in 2019, including four counties with increases of 50% or more. Warren County was up 68% over 2019, Stokes County was up 66%, Madison County was up 59%, and Alexander County was up 57%.
The number of direct tourism employees is also on the rise.
Mecklenburg County reported the most tourism employees in 2021 with 28,438, a 4% increase over 2020. Other counties with more than 10,000 tourism employees included Wake County at 21,357, a 23% increase, 18,278 in Buncombe County, up 31%, and 12,295 in Dare County, a 4% increase.
Counties with the largest percentage increases in tourism employment included Buncombe County, Gates County's 25% increase, a 23% increase in Wake County, a 21% increase in Cabarrus County, and a 20% boost in Alexander County.
The survey results follow data released in May that showed visitors to North Carolina spent a total of $28.9 billion in 2021, or just 1% below record spending levels from 2019 and 45% more than 2020, when travel restrictions tied to the pandemic devastated the state's tourism industry.
"The state's tourism-supported workforce increased 10.5% to 197,500 jobs in 2021. That figure reverses the more than 26% loss in employment suffered in 2020. The total remains 18% below the record 242,600 jobs from 2019," according to a statement from Gov. Roy Cooper. "Tourism payroll increased 19% to $7.7 billion. As a result of visitor spending, state and local governments saw rebounds in tax revenues to $2.3 billion."
The research shows that while domestic visitor spending fully recovered in North Carolina, international spending still lagged. Domestic visitors spent $28.6 billion in 2021, or 2.4% more than the previous record in 2019 and 45.2% more than the $19.7 billion spent in 2020. International visitor spending, meanwhile, remained more than 74% below 2019 levels. International travelers spent $337 million in 2021, an increase of 26% over 2020.