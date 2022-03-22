(The Center Square) – Data released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed a sharp increase in drug overdoses in 2020 to an average of nine a day in the Tar Heel State.
The figures represented a 40% increase over the prior year and track with a nationwide increase for 2020.
Drug overdose deaths in North Carolina from illicit substances or medications increased by nearly 1,000 from 2019 to 3,304 deaths in 2020. Officials also recorded more than 15,000 emergency department visits for drug overdoses in 2020, while nationwide overdose deaths exceeded 100,000.
"A single life lost to an overdose is a life we should have saved. Stress, loss of housing and loss of employment for those in recovery caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a backslide in our fight against substance use disorders," NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley said. "Improving behavioral health and resilience is a top priority for NCDHHS, and we will rally our community partners and our team to meet these new challenges as we focus on saving lives, prevention and the lasting supports needed for long-term recovery, including increasing the number of people with health insurance."
State health officials pointed to the disproportionate effect of the overdose deaths on “historically marginalized populations." Department data showed the overdose death rate per 100,000 residents increased 93% for American Indian/Indigenous populations, going from a rate of 43.3 per 100,000 in 2019 to 83.6 in 2020. The increase for Black residents went from 16.1 per 100,000 in 2019 to 26.7, a 66% increase. Overdose deaths in the white population, by comparison, increased 32% from 27.4 per 100,000 in 2019 to 36.1.
“The overall number of overdose deaths is still highest among non-Hispanic white people; however, when measured as a portion of population, American Indian/Indigenous people have the highest rate and the highest increase in deaths,” NCDHHS reported. “Careful monitoring of these trends along with strategic partnerships with organizations and individuals from these historically marginalized populations are key in reducing these disparities.”
In the broader context, overdose deaths and emergency department visits were on the decline in 2018 and plateaued in 2019 before the pandemic. State health officials believe the drastic increase in 2020 likely is attributed to documented pandemic-related increases in alcohol consumption, substance abuse, anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.
The increase in overdose deaths also was driven largely by illegal opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, state officials said.
“In 2020, more than 70% of overdose deaths in the state likely involved illicitly manufactured fentanyl, often in combination with other substances,” according to NCDHHS. “More than 60% of overdose deaths involve multiple substances, and the involvement of stimulants, like cocaine and methamphetamine, is increasing.”
Preliminary data for 2021 showed the trend of increasing overdoses has not abated.
NCDHHS is working to reverse the dynamic through the North Carolina Opioid and Substance Use Action Plan, which aims to prevent addiction, reduce harm from substance use, and connect residents with services like housing and employment support.
NCDHHS provides free naloxone to various treatment providers and local government agencies, and funds outreach for overdose prevention, harm reduction and treatment services for community organizations. State officials also provide training for professionals working in fields dealing with the issues of addiction and drug abuse.
NCDHHS funded 15 mobile health clinics this year in an attempt to reach clients and provide treatment in hard-to-reach areas of the state.
More information on the action plan and data on opioid and substance abuse is available on the NCDHHS website. The NCDHHS data dashboard also tracks state, regional and county level metrics and local actions.
Those looking for confidential emotional support, counseling referrals or contacts to community resources can use the Hope4NC helpline at 1-855-587-3463.