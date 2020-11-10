(The Center Square) – Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham conceded Tuesday to Republican incumbent North Carolina U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.
Cunningham, who was trailing Tillis 48.7% to 47% on Tuesday afternoon as absentee and provisional ballots continued to be counted, said he called Tillis on Tuesday afternoon to congratulate him.
"The voters have spoken and I respect their decision," Cunningham said in a statement. "While the results of this election suggest there remain deep political divisions in our state and nation, the more complete story of our country lies in what unites us: our faith and sense of confidence in our democracy, our civic values and our common humanity, our shared aspiration to care for one another, and our belief that we live in a country that does exceptional things."
Despite Cunningham’s campaign being dogged in the closing weeks of the election by revelations of infidelity after he acknowledged sexting with a woman who is not his wife, Cunningham led slightly in most polling throughout October.
Tillis had claimed victory on election night.
“This was a hard-fought campaign and I wish nothing but the best to Cal and his family going forward,” Tillis tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “I am incredibly humbled by the chance to serve the people of North Carolina in the United States Senate for six more years and I pledge to continue keeping my promises and delivering results.”
Tillis was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 and served as a state representative for eight years before that. He was the speaker of the House from 2011-2015.
Cunningham, an attorney who also ran for the U.S. Senate in 2010, served in the North Carolina Senate from 2001-2003 and as vice chairman of Gov. Roy Cooper's Crime Commission.
"Though this isn't the electoral outcome we worked for, I'll always be grateful to be a North Carolinian, and I'll always believe that our country's best days are ahead," Cunningham's statement said.