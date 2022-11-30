(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper is touting his forced transition to a "clean transportation future," a move critics claim mirrors socialist policies that exceed the governor's authority.
Cooper attended the North Carolina Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle State Policy Bootcamp and Showcase Tuesday to "highlight the importance of electrifying MHD vehicles in North Carolina" and his Executive Order 271 to force the transition, according to a Cooper news release.
"North Carolina has already made great progress in electric vehicle manufacturing, and we're well-positioned to be at the head of the global market transition to zero-emission vans, buses and trucks," Cooper said. "We'll continue working with businesses and manufacturers across the state to strengthen our economy, create jobs and confront the climate crisis."
The news release lists numerous examples of the "great progress" in North Carolina as it "continues to lead the way in the transition to the clean energy economy."
The list includes EO 271, issued in late October, to direct "the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to work with stakeholders to propose to the Environmental Management Commission an Advanced Clean Trucks program that would ensure zero-emissions trucks and buses are available for purchase in the state," according to an announcement.
The ACT program would require manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of zero emissions vehicles over time through a credit scheme presented to the commission by May 15, 2023.
Cooper also directed all cabinet agencies to seek state and federal funds to support strategies to complement the ACT program, with a focus on environmental justice and equity. The order further requires the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to "increase understanding and awareness of the disproportionate health impacts of transportation-related emissions … on underserved communities and people of color" through published reports that incorporate "environmental justice metrics."
Other aspects of the executive order include prioritizing EVs for replacing the state's fleet of medium and heavy duty vehicles, recognition and support for companies transitioning to EVs, and a ZEV Infrastructure Needs Assessment to evaluate charging and fueling needs to execute the governor's orders.
Cooper's Tuesday release also touted taxpayer-funded subsidies for the Vietnamese electric vehicle company VinFast, and semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed, as well as efforts to court off-shore wind investments.
Those efforts are in addition to Cooper mandates for electric vehicle registrations, his promise to phase out most fossil fuel vehicles by 2050, and other clean energy goals, including ambitious emissions reduction targets, all of which are focused on fighting against the changing climate.
Brian Balfour, senior vice president of research at the John Locke Foundation, argues that requirements in EO 271 exceed Cooper's authority, while the government-forced transition to electric vehicles in general is bad for business.
"North Carolina's constitution clearly states that the Governor does not have the authority to order state agencies to adopt rules such as this. That authority lies with the legislature. So Cooper is overstepping his bounds," Balfour said. "Moreover, his intent to use government force to dictate to North Carolina's auto industry what they can and can not sell is reminiscent of central planning found in socialist nations.
"And even if these carbon reduction goals are met, such reductions will be heavily outweighed by the continued carbon emission increases in countries like China and India."