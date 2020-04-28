(The Center Square) – North Carolina lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that would provide more flexibility in unemployment benefits and offer businesses tax relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House Committee on Finance voted unanimously in favor of House Bill 1039, which would relax unemployment benefit requirements, waive interest on certain tax payments and give employers a tax credit for paying unemployment to workers.
One part of the bill codifies the unemployment benefit guidelines issued by Gov. Roy Cooper in his March 17 executive order, which allow workers who have lost their jobs or hours because of COVID-19 to receive emergency unemployment benefits. Cooper's order also removes the one-week waiting period and job-seeking requirements and exempts employers from paying for COVID-19-related claims.
If the bill passes, it would allow employers to file a claim on behalf of certain employees every two weeks and grant employers a full credit against unemployment tax for the first quarter of the calendar year.
“It allows employers to retain that revenue during this very difficult time,” Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, the bill’s sponsor said. “That reduces the trust fund by $200 million. But at the same time, we gain $100 million in interest.”
The state’s unemployment trust had a balance of $3.7 billion on April 21, Howard said. As of April 18, more than 640,000 initial unemployment claims had been made in North Carolina as businesses have closed or reduced hours as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March 15, the Division of Employment Security has paid $636 million in benefits to more than 280,000 North Carolinians, officials said.
The measure would apply to filings since March 12. It would be in effect until Cooper rescinds the executive order or Dec. 31, whichever occurs first.
HB 1039 also would permanently allow unemployed North Carolinians to replace one of their three weekly job-seeking requirements with a re-employment activity offered by a local career center.
The measure also would waive the interest on corporate and individual income and franchise tax returns for the 2019 tax year because of the April 15 to July 15 filing extension.
The bill now heads to the House Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations.