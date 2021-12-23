(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court's decision to reject a challenge against amendments to the state's law that protects certain farmers from nuisance lawsuits.
The Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance initially sued the state and N.C. Farm Bureau Federation, Inc. in 2019, challenging the constitutionality of the amendments.
The Right to Farm law was first passed in 1979 and is meant to protect the state's agricultural industry, a huge economic driver for North Carolina.
"This is a great victory for farm communities across this state. North Carolina agriculture sustains our communities, provides a source of wellness and good health to North Carolina families and is an essential driver to the economic health of our state," said House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, who was named in the lawsuit.
The law was later tightened in 2013 to specify which farmers could be sued after hundreds of pig farmers faced nuisance cases. Pork producer and food-processing company Smithfield Foods, Inc., and about 90 of its contracted farms were among those who were met with legal challenges.
The General Assembly changed the bill again in 2017 and 2018. Senate Bill 711, which passed in 2018, only allows a plaintiff to file a complaint against the farm owner. The plaintiff must own property within one half-mile of the farm and file the claim within one year of the farm starting operations or undergoing a fundamental change. House Bill 467, which passed in 2017, limits what damages can be sought from farmers in nuisance cases.
The group of activists argued that amendments affected a person's right to enjoy their property and were passed specifically to protect the swine industry. They said the farms have caused health and environmental issues because of the toxins created by hog waste.
Last December, a Wake County Superior Court three-judge panel dismissed the activists' challenge against the amendments, upholding the law's constitutionality. So did the Court of Appeals on Tuesday.
The appellate judges said the plaintiffs had "not met their burden to show no 'reasonable ground' exists to support the amendments." The court said that the General Assembly was carrying out its duties to protect agriculture – "production of food, fiber, and other products."
"This is really a big win for North Carolina agriculture and for our farmers, it gives them some certainty, it gives them some understanding that right to farm law is there to protect them against these nuisance lawsuits, or any future nuisance lawsuits and applies across the board," Jake Parker, general counsel for the North Carolina Farm Bureau, said. "It's not just for hog farmers or chicken farmers. It's for every farmer in the state."