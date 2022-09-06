(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals unanimously ruled the state can be sued for failing to protect the right of its citizens to fish.
Appeals Court Judge Toby Hampson on Tuesday published a 27-page opinion stating the lawsuit, Coastal Conservation Association v. North Carolina, could not be dismissed based on the state's claim it possessed sovereign immunity in the matter.
The state contended it had no constitutional mandate to preserve the right of the people to hunt, fish, and harvest wildlife for the public good. North Carolinians voted in 2018 to include in the state Constitution those specific rights.
"The right of the people to hunt, fish, and harvest wildlife is a valued part of the State's heritage and shall be forever preserved for the public good," according to Article I of the State Constitution. "The people have a right, including the right to use traditional methods, to hunt, fish, and harvest wildlife, subject only to laws enacted by the General Assembly and rules adopted pursuant to authority granted by the General Assembly to promote wildlife conservation and management and preserve the future of hunting and fishing."
Hampson wrote the state's public trust doctrine includes the protection of fisheries. He quoted a state Supreme Court ruling where North Carolina "can no more abdicate its trust over property in which the whole people are interested, like navigable waters… than it can abdicate its police powers in the administration of government and the preservation of the peace."
Hampson concluded the state Constitution imposes a responsibility for North Carolina to preserve the people's right to fish and harvest fish.
"This includes some duty to preserve fisheries for the benefit of the public," Hampson wrote. "In this case, Plaintiffs' have alleged facts, which if proven, may tend to show the State did not properly manage the fisheries so as to forever preserve the fish populations for the benefit of the public."
North Carolina appealed a trial court's order denying it a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Coastal Conservation Association and other individuals filed a complaint against North Carolina in November 2020, stating it allowed and facilitated several commercial fishing practices resulting in damaging coastal fish stocks and destroying habitat.
Multiple fish species declined 84 to 98% since major fisheries management reform was enacted in 1997, according to the complaint.