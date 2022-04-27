(The Center Square) — A three-judge panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals issued a split decision to allow felons to vote beginning in November.
The panel split 2-1 in response to a request known as a writ of supersedeas from Republicans in the General Assembly to block a trial court's ruling to allow about 56,000 felons the right to vote in North Carolina.
The Tuesday order, issued by Democrat Judges John Arrowood and Allegra Collins, follows a stay issued by the appeals court on April 5 that halted a decision by a three-judge superior court panel a month prior that found "if a person otherwise eligible to vote is not in jail or prison for a felony conviction, they may lawfully register and vote in North Carolina."
The 2-1 superior court decision overturned a 1973 law that prohibited felons from voting until their sentences are complete, including post-release probation or parole. The case stems from a 2019 lawsuit filed by the Raleigh-based Community Success Initiative to strike down the law.
The state Supreme Court in September blocked felon voting in last year's elections, and Arrowood and Collins extended the ban through upcoming elections in May and July.
"The petition for writ of supersedeas filed in this case by defendants Timothy K. Moore, in his official capacity as Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, and Phillip E. Berger, in his official capacity as President Pro Tempore of the North Carolina Senate, on 1 April 2022 is allowed in part for the purpose of staying the 'Final Judgement and Order' entered by a divided three-judge panel of Wake County Superior Court on 28 March 2022 for the upcoming elections on 17 May 2022 and 26 July 2022," the order read.
"The status quo established by the North Carolina Supreme Court's 10 September 2021 order in this case shall remain in effect through these elections," it read. "Thereafter, the North Carolina State Board of Elections is ordered to take actions to implement the 'Final Judgement and Order' for subsequent elections."
Republican Judge Jefferson Griffin dissented, arguing there's a "high risk of irreparable harm" to the public if felon voting is allowed before the case is resolved.
"If convicted felons are permitted to vote in the November election and petitioners subsequently prevail on the merits of their appeal, untold thousands of lawful votes cast by North Carolina citizens likely will be diluted by votes cast by convicted felons in violation of our state constitution," Griffin wrote.
Griffin believes legislative leaders are "exceedingly likely to succeed" with their appeal, and argued an "en blanc" hearing from all 15 judges on the Court of Appeals is necessary "to protect an orderly election, the rule of law, and the appeal process."
The appeals court is composed of 10 Republicans and five Democrats.
Attorneys for the Community Success Initiative have requested the state Supreme Court intervene in the case. Community Success Initiative alleges the 1973 law prohibiting felons from voting until post-release probation or parole is complete violates the state constitution's Equal Protection Clause and Free Elections Clause, and that the law was written with racist intent.
Legislative Republicans have argued the request to the state Supreme Court, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 4-3, is an attempt to circumvent the appeals process.
Nicole Moss, attorney representing legislative Republicans, wrote in a 654-page brief to the state Supreme Court last week that the plaintiffs "offer no valid reason to circumvent that process" and "even by taking this case as soon as it is able and deciding it on plaintiffs' preferred timeline, this court cannot provide the finality plaintiffs seek before the May primary and November general elections."
"Although this case is of great importance, the usual appellate procedures are best equipped to ensure this Court has the full benefit of intermediate appellate review, giving confidence to this Court, the parties, and the public at large that whatever decision is reached in this contentious case is well-considered and ultimately correct," Moss wrote.
A poll of likely general election voters released last week by the John Locke Foundation found 66% support current restrictions on felon voting, and 54% opposed the trial court ruling that allows felons to vote during parole or probation.